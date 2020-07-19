Hunter Museum Ready To Reopen

The Hunter Museum will reopen to visitors on Thursday with new hours and online ticketing.Officials said, "With your safety in mind, the Hunter has established new protocols based on guidelines and recommendations from the CDC, the governor of the State of Tennessee and local public health departments and professionals to create the safest possible experience for museum guests and staff."Things to expect during your visit:- Limited Capacity Visitation - we are limiting our visitation capacity to 20 percent of normal capacity;- Masks - all museum staff and visitors over the age of 5 are required to wear masks that cover their nose and mouth;- Physical Distancing - will be required throughout the museum, including limiting capacity in certain galleries, museum elevators and in the museum store;- No-touch - we are offering a hands-free experience where possible; and- Sanitization - hand sanitizer stations are available throughout the museum and all frequently touched surfaces will be cleaned with increased frequency.Call 423-267-0968 or email info@huntermuseum.org with any questions.Museum hours:Monday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.Tuesday: ClosedWednesday: ClosedThursday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.Friday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.Sunday: noon-5 p.m.Museum Store hours:Monday: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.Tuesday: ClosedWednesday: ClosedThursday: noon-5 p.m.Friday: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.Saturday: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.Sunday: noon-4 p.m.