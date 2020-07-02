July 2, 2020
While showers and thunderstorms are commonplace across the South during the summer months, meteorologists are monitoring an area of low pressure that may stall over the region during the next ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
Following the April 12 tornado that destroyed much of its campus, Grace Baptist Church and Academy will today lose its main church building and auditorium, a structure that has
been a landmark ... (click for more)
While showers and thunderstorms are commonplace across the South during the summer months, meteorologists are monitoring an area of low pressure that may stall over the region during the next several days. This is likely to lead to a greater-than-normal coverage of thunderstorms over the area throughout the holiday weekend.
As a storm develops over the Gulf Coast on Thursday, ... (click for more)
Our country is suffering much turmoil, it is not perfect. As this line from “American the Beautiful” attests, we can only turn to God, asking that, by grace, the broken may be made whole:
America! America! Good mend thine ev’ry flaw, Confirm thy soul in self-control, Thy liberty in law.
The love of liberty is the love of others; the love of power is the love of ourselves. ... (click for more)
Let’s be real honest. Anyone who dares to think that defunding the police is anything more than a terribly-twisted psychology experiment now being pushed by flaming liberals, or a zany “Black Lives Matter” type of ‘money grab,’ has never visited a jail, shared a Subway sandwich with three Chattanooga police officers, or witnessed a Tennessee Highway Patrol officer valiantly working ... (click for more)
The Chattanooga Football Club is inching ever-closer to their first competitive match in months. In order to prepare for this momentous occasion, a match against the Georgia Revolution, coach Peter Fuller’s team went from socially-distanced training to full-contact drills this week.
“It feels wonderful,” said coach Fuller. “The four weeks of social distancing tried our patience ... (click for more)
After successfully introducing a mobile ticketing option for single-game football tickets in 2019, Tennessee Athletics is transitioning to mobile ticketing for all ticket options across all ticketed sports in 2020-21.
Mobile tickets, which exist digitally on smart phones and are scanned when entering an athletic venue, promote health and safety via contactless entry while also ... (click for more)