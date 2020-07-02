1 Killed, 2 Others Injured In Fiery Crash On Highway 58

One person was killed and two others injured in a fiery crash on Highway 58 on Thursday evening.
At approximately 7 p.m., Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 10200 bock of Highway 58 for the report of a vehicle crash with entrapment.
Upon arrival, deputies and emergency services personnel located a crash involving two vehicles of which one was on fire.
The driver and passenger in the vehicle on fire were transported to a local medical center with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was pronounced deceased upon arrival.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by the HCSO Traffic Division.
The name of the deceased is not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin.