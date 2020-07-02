 Friday, July 3, 2020 Weather

1 Killed, 2 Others Injured In Fiery Crash On Highway 58

Thursday, July 2, 2020
One person was killed and two others injured in a fiery crash on Highway 58 on Thursday evening.
 
At approximately 7 p.m., Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 10200 bock of Highway 58 for the report of a vehicle crash with entrapment.
Upon arrival, deputies and emergency services personnel located a crash involving two vehicles of which one was on fire.
The driver and passenger in the vehicle on fire were transported to a local medical center with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was pronounced deceased upon arrival.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by the HCSO Traffic Division.
 
The name of the deceased is not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin.

Racism Is Our Real Health Crisis - And Response

In his article Roy Exum said that "This analysis shows that blacks had significantly lower educational attainment and home ownership and almost twice the proportion of households living below the poverty level and unemployed than whites in all age groups." Your quote also goes on to say "Such social factors are posited as "fundamental causes". So these social factors are the reason

Roy Exum: Erlanger's Poor Staffing Situation

I have never heard of a CRRT but when I found out that such an intensive care machine is used to facilitate a "continuous renal replacement therapy," I was actually scared that some poor soul in the throes of acute kidney failure at Chattanooga's Erlanger Hospital could die. Granted, kidney failure in a critically ill patient is a terrible thing but when one nurse is charged with

Chattanooga FC Vs. Georgia Revolution Match To Be Broadcast Live On CW Television Network

Chattanooga Football Club is pleased to announce that supporters across the tristate area will be able to watch the first match of the NISA Independent Cup live on local television- a first in Chattanooga FC history. Supporters were thrilled yesterday to learn that Chattanooga's Football Club will return to play Saturday, July 11 th , 8:00 against Georgia Revolution in the first

Tennessee Athletics Transitioning to Mobile Ticketing for 2020-21

After successfully introducing a mobile ticketing option for single-game football tickets in 2019, Tennessee Athletics is transitioning to mobile ticketing for all ticket options across all ticketed sports in 2020-21. Mobile tickets, which exist digitally on smart phones and are scanned when entering an athletic venue, promote health and safety via contactless entry while also


