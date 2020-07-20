 Monday, July 20, 2020 Weather

Monday, July 20, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDRE, ELIZABETH ELIZABETH
706 BETTY AVE DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT UNDER $2500
---
BINNS, DERRICK CODY
5100 VINCENT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BRAUCH, DAVID SHANE
7830 HUNTINGTON FOREST DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Game & Fish TWRA
BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (BUI)
BOATING RULES AND REGULATIONS
---
BUMPASS, GREGORY BERNEL
4744 DEANNE LANE APT # 88 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
CRIMINALLY NEGLIGENT HOMICIDE
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
CORDOVA, HENRY ANTHONY
1302 VANESSA DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HARASSMENT
HARASSMENT
---
DANIELS, THIRSTAIN BRADLEY
4173 Scenic Hwy Rising Fawn, 30738
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
DEDMAN, DARIAN J
1001 NORTH NATCHEZ ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DILL, BARRY LEE
3233 OZARK CIR Chattanooga, 374155107
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
---
DUNBAR, ROBERT S
1815 BAILEY AVE.

CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DUPREE, VINCENT WAYNE
HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
FIELDS, BRIAN RAY
6328 BRENDA COURT HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
---
GALVES, VIVIANO BRAVO
5316 OAKDALE AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GODINEZ, LUCINDA MORALES
1614 BENNETT RD APT B CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
GOLDEN, DANIEL PAUL
510 CENTRAL AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FEL. OPERATION OF MOTOR VE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)
---
LEE, MARVIN VINSON
7116 CANE HOLLOW ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LOVETT, DESOTA A
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
LUSK, ROBERT LEON
60 CRICEL DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
CAR JACKING
---
MARSHALL, REBECCA MICHELLE
3719 5TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MILLARD, JORDAN L
222 HERITAGE PLACE DRIVE NORTHWEST CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MULKEY, ELIZABETH MARIE
6517 LAKESHORE PARKWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
ODUM, WILLIAM Z
2712 LONG STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
---
PEREZ-RODRIGUEZ, YONY VICENTE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
POTTER, JENNY MICHELLE
7300 CLINE ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
---
SHEETS, NATHAN THOMAS
1348 PASSENGER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
SISK, MAGAAN RYAN
200 GREENS LAKE CIR Rossville, 30741
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
THOMAS, CHRISTOPHER M
3382 BACK VALLEY RD. TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
VICK, SARKEIJA SHATINA
3932 ALEXIS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
---
WILSON, ELIZABETH VICTORIA
3427 MARK TWAIN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
YOUNG, KEMARKUS TREVON
916 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS DRIVING
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

July 19, 2020

Georgia Reports 3,251 New Coronavirus Cases; 5 More Deaths In The State

July 19, 2020

Man, 30, Injured In Drive-By Shooting On Kemp Drive Saturday Evening


