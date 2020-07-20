Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ANDRE, ELIZABETH ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/22/1986

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT UNDER $2500 BINNS, DERRICK CODY

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/04/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DANIELS, THIRSTAIN BRADLEY

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/30/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION DEDMAN, DARIAN J

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/30/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DILL, BARRY LEE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 02/12/1969

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER DUNBAR, ROBERT S

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 11/28/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DUPREE, VINCENT WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 04/12/1973

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT FIELDS, BRIAN RAY

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/29/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2020

Charge(s):

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE) GALVES, VIVIANO BRAVO

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/18/1988

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION GODINEZ, LUCINDA MORALES

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/20/1990

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

GOLDEN, DANIEL PAUL

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 04/02/1961

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FEL. OPERATION OF MOTOR VE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI) LOVETT, DESOTA A

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 02/06/1997

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) LUSK, ROBERT LEON

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/11/1986

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2020

Charge(s):

POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY

CAR JACKING MARSHALL, REBECCA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/27/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MILLARD, JORDAN L

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/07/1990

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY ODUM, WILLIAM Z

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 06/08/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION PEREZ-RODRIGUEZ, YONY VICENTE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/25/1997

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SHEETS, NATHAN THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/28/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS SISK, MAGAAN RYAN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/22/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2020

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) THOMAS, CHRISTOPHER M

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 01/13/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE