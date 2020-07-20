Home In East Ridge Damaged By Fire Early Monday Morning

A home in East Ridge was damaged by fire early Monday morning.

At approximately 1:38 a.m., East Ridge Fire, East Ridge Police and Memorial EMS were dispatched to 512 South Moore Road on a reported residential fire. Upon arrival, the first engine company advised that all occupants had evacuated.

Heavy smoke was reported to be coming from the residence. Crews started an aggressive interior fire attack. A request was made for mutual aid to the scene to assist. Chattanooga Quint 13 and Hamilton Rescue Rehab responded to the scene and Catoosa Engine 7 filled in at Station One for any additional calls.

The cause of the fire appears to be from a grease fire in the kitchen while cooking. No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross was notified to assist the occupants.

Damage is estimated to be near $20,000.