Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALLEN, ROBERT LEE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BAKER, LAKISHA RENEE
5419 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD RD OOLTEWAH, 373636839
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BARNES, JUSTIN ROBERT
7105 BRAMLETT LN HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BRADY, MICKEALA
124 MAGNOLIA AVE SEFFNER, 33583
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF STOLEN VEHICLE
---
CARDWELL, JACKSON LEE
1150 NORFOLK GREEN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CARTER, EMANUEL TAYON
2209 SIMS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
CASLIN, DARIOUS LEBRON
1816 CITCO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
CLARK, MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER
146 ALTON TERRACE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500
---
CRONNON, WILLIAM JOSHUA
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY THEFT UN
---
DEWS, JEFFREY D
217 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DOBBS, RHONDA LEEANN
11174 CANYON CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DONEHUE, TAYA ELISE
891 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
ELAYAN, ERICA
2621 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374052849
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
FARRAR, ROBERT D
91 MALLERY BOYNTON ROAD MANCHESTER, 373555475
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FOSTER, SIDNEY JOSEPH
605 W 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FRYE, JOEL ANTHONY
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
---
GANN, DEBBIE KAY
4584 HWY 73 BRYANT, 35958
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
GOODE, DAVID WILLIAM
1532 LEE HWY APT 221, P O BOX 45 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
BURGLARY
---
HAMILTON, CHRISTOPHER LEE
5121 ASHBROOK RD DALLAS, 75227
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
HARRIS, LEON
1635 DOGWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
HILL, ERIC DWAYNE
10670 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
---
HOLLOWAY, BRENDAN MIKHAIL
4711 METRO PARK LN HIXSON, 373435786
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT SIMPLE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HOUSLEY, BILLY HAROLD
757 SMITH LINER RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HOWLAND, MIRANDA DANIELLE
474 MCDONALD DR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HULLENDER, KANE ANTHONY
6817 FLAGSTONE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM MALIOUS MISCHIEF
---
HUNTER, KENDRELL DEWAYNE
3695 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ASSAULT
CHILD ENDANGERMENT
---
HUTCHINS, KRISTOPHER KHARI
1329 GADD RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HYDROCODONE PILLS FOR RESALE
---
JONES, DAMEAN ALEXANDER
3601 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JONES, TANISHA RENEE
1651 FERNWOOD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
KEEBLE, DYLAN JAMES
1542 BURNS AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MARTIN, SHELLIE ELIZABETH
1521 SPRINGVALE RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
MCENTYRE, SEAN ALLEN
3738 KNOLLWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGG DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
RAKESTRAW, BRANDON LEBRON
6938 BARTER DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS DRIVING
ALTERING MANUFACTURER'S IDENTIFICATION NUMBER
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
ROBERSON, SARA R
388 BURING BUSH RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
ROBERTS, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE
2007 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
SHERWOOD, LAURA ELIZABETH
8147 CANDIES CREEK RIDGE ROAD N WLOT 37 CHARLESTON, 37310
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF IDENTITY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY/VULNERABLE ADULT
---
STEAKLEY, STARLAN RENEE
2935 TORBETT ST NASHVILLE, 37209
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
IN TRANSIT (DAVIDSON COUNTY)
---
THOMAS, SHAYLA
2300 WINDSOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064101
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
TOWNSEND, RUTH EUGENAL
730 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033103
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) OVE
---
VASQUEZ, IVAN
255 E BRADLEY AVE EL CAJON,
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
---
VELAZQUEZ, AXEL FABIAN
5944 CRESTVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFUENCE
---
WILLIAMS, DEONTA SHAWN
1103 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WILLIAMS, DEVON KASSANOVA
7006 SOUTH DENT HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
WORBINGTON, CHARLES LAMAR
6118 HARRISON OOLTEWAH RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
---
WRIGHT, JUSTIN LEE
407 HIGHWATER ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SPEEDING
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
