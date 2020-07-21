Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ALLEN, ROBERT LEE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/18/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BAKER, LAKISHA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 06/13/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BARNES, JUSTIN ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/01/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BOATFIELD, DANIEL L

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/25/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) BRADY, MICKEALA

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 10/05/2000

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF STOLEN VEHICLE CARDWELL, JACKSON LEE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 09/28/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT CARTER, EMANUEL TAYON

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/18/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2020

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS CASLIN, DARIOUS LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/15/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2020

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT CLARK, MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/27/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500 CRONNON, WILLIAM JOSHUA

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/24/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY THEFT UN

DEWS, JEFFREY D

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/05/1999

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DOBBS, RHONDA LEEANN

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 09/01/1970

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DONEHUE, TAYA ELISE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 08/20/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2020

Charge(s):

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE ELAYAN, ERICA

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 02/01/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC FARRAR, ROBERT D

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/07/1981

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FOSTER, SIDNEY JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 12/06/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FRYE, JOEL ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 08/17/2001

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION GANN, DEBBIE KAY

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 03/26/1956

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE HAMILTON, CHRISTOPHER LEE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 04/13/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2020

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF HARRIS, LEON

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/27/1990

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

HILL, ERIC DWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/21/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2020

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION HOLLOWAY, BRENDAN MIKHAIL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/26/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SIMPLE

FAILURE TO APPEAR HOUSLEY, BILLY HAROLD

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/11/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HOWLAND, MIRANDA DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/22/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HULLENDER, KANE ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/15/1999

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM MALIOUS MISCHIEF HUNTER, KENDRELL DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/01/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ASSAULT

CHILD ENDANGERMENT HUTCHINS, KRISTOPHER KHARI

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/25/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2020

Charge(s):

HYDROCODONE PILLS FOR RESALE JONES, DAMEAN ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 10/05/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, TANISHA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/20/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000 KEEBLE, DYLAN JAMES

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 04/27/1999

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2020

Charge(s):

SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MARTIN, SHELLIE ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/08/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 MCENTYRE, SEAN ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 08/10/1975

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2020

Charge(s):

AGG DOMESTIC ASSAULT RAKESTRAW, BRANDON LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 03/05/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2020

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RECKLESS DRIVING

ALTERING MANUFACTURER'S IDENTIFICATION NUMBER

THEFT OF PROPERTY ROBERSON, SARA R

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 06/17/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) ROBERTS, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/10/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2020

Charge(s):

ASSAULT SHERWOOD, LAURA ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/21/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF IDENTITY

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY/VULNERABLE ADULT THOMAS, SHAYLA

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/18/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2020

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT TOWNSEND, RUTH EUGENAL

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 07/09/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) OVE WILLIAMS, DEONTA SHAWN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/14/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT WILLIAMS, DEVON KASSANOVA

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/13/1999

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT