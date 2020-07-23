Georgia Numbers Spike To 4,286 New Coronavirus Cases; 25 More Deaths In The State; 431 New Hospitalizations

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 156,588 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 4,286.There have been 3,360 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 25 more since Wednesday.Hospitalizations are at 16,353 - up 431 since Tuesday.Whitfield County has 69 new cases for a total of 2,479 and remains at 23 deaths. Officials said 114 have been hospitalized, up two.Walker County has added six new cases at 425 and is still at 14 deaths.Twenty-one people have been hospitalized, up one.Dade County remains at 89 and one death. Five have been hospitalized.Catoosa County has eight new cases for a total of 431 and remains at eight deaths. Twenty-eight have been hospitalized.Chattooga County has 14 new cases for 115 and remains at two deaths. The county has had five hospitalized.Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 38 new cases for 1,252 and remains at 50 deaths.Floyd County (Rome) has 37 new cases for 942 and remains at 15 deaths. Sixty-two have been hospitalized, up one.Gordon County (Calhoun) has 26 new cases for 749 and remains at 20 deaths from coronavirus. Fifty-one have been hospitalized in Gordon County, up one.The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County reporting 14,673 cases and has six more deaths at 356. Cobb County has 9,380 cases and has 276 deaths, up two. There are now 10,480 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) and 199 deaths, up three. Gwinnett County has increased to 14,442 cases and remains at 209 deaths.Dougherty County (Albany) has 46 new cases for 2,411 and has 159 deaths, up one. The county has had 517 hospitalizations for coronavirus, up 11.