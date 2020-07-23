 Thursday, July 23, 2020 91.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Cleveland City Schools Board Updates Re-Opening Plans

Thursday, July 23, 2020

On July 7, the Cleveland City Schools Board of Education met and approved the Re-Entry and Reopening Guide which is at clv.city/reopening. The Cleveland City Schools Board of Education held a special called meeting to discuss an update to this plan for the 2020-2021 school year.

Dr. Dyer, Director of Schools, knows many families are struggling with making the right decision for their young people for the 2020-2021 school year.

On Thursday, board members discussed two major updates to the original plan and those changes were approved. Dr. Dyer hopes this gives families additional information they can use to help with their final decision.

The first update to the plan that was approved on Thursday is to open the enrollment of the Virtual School of Cleveland to all families which choose an online, virtual education for the 2020-2021 school year.

Previously, the enrollment was capped at 300 students. Also, the deadline to register online for Cleveland City Schools has now been extended through Tuesday, July 28, at 4:30 p.m.

Families may switch from the Virtual School of Cleveland to the Traditional InSchool model for the second semester or the Traditional In-school families may choose the Virtual School of Cleveland for the second semester as well. Families can register online at clevelandschools.org/enrollment.

If you have already completed the online registration process, you may not go back into the system and change your option yourself. Instead, please email Cleveland City Schools at uchelp@clevelandschools.org and include in the email the option you wish to choose, your child’s legal name, your name, and your phone number.

Cleveland City Schools will also now require students in grade 3 and above to wear a mask/face covering that covers their mouth and nose when 6’ social distancing is not possible. Students in pre-kindergarten through grade 2 are encouraged to wear a mask/face covering.

Below are some important bullet points regarding the new masks/face covering procedures:

- Mask breaks shall occur throughout the day. Breaks should occur when students can be 6’ apart and ideally outside. Masks may also be removed while eating and drinking at designated times. Masks are also not necessary when 6’ social distancing within the school building is maintained.

- Masks/face coverings should be provided by the student/family, but extra disposable face masks will be made available by the school for students who need them, as supplies remain available.

- Masks/face coverings are required to be worn by everyone on the bus during school bus transportation.

- Masks/face coverings will be required whenever the county active cases remain above .25%. When the active cases fall below this level, masks will be strongly encouraged when social distancing is not possible for employees and students.

- Individual teachers may require the use of a mask in their classroom if they have documented underlying health reasons.


