Logan Odom, 24, Arrested After Leading Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputies On Pursuit

Friday, July 24, 2020
Logan Odom
Logan Odom

Members of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (FAST) captured Logan Odom, 24, after a short pursuit ending in the 3800 block of Central Avenue on Friday, July 24, at approximately 1 p.m.

 

A precision immobilization technique was used to affect the stop.  A female occupant complained of an injury and was treated at the scene by Hamilton County EMS.

 

Odom was arrested on outstanding charges of Capias - aggravated domestic violence and violation of conditions of release.

 

Odom was on pre-trial release and monitored by Hamilton County Community Corrections utilizing a GPS tracker.

 

He will face additional charges arising from fleeing sheriff’s deputies.


As Parents Try To Figure Out School Options, Will Newberry's School Solutions Steps Into The Void

Chattanooga area parents now have a new resource for assisting them with the educational decisions for their children - School Solutions of Chattanooga. Serving local parents, this new educational consulting service helps parents know all their school options. Founder Will Newberry said, "Area families are fortunate to have numerous options within both the public systems as well ... (click for more)

Signal Mountain Weighing Powers Of Its Tree Board

The Signal Mountain Tree Board met with the Town Council on Thursday afternoon to present recommended revisions to the town’s municipal landscape ordinance, specifically dealing with trees. The ordinance specifies items including the authority and power of the tree board board and their duties and responsibilities. The ordinance recommends species and how and where they should be ... (click for more)

The Other Side Of Charlotte Vandergriff

The County Commission is like a relay race of Political Community Servants. It works well when the in-coming commissioner elect can communicate with the out going commissioner and understand the issues in their particular district. This opens assess to a wealth of information and makes possible a smooth transition and understanding of the issues in the district. When the baton is ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: It Was ‘An Apparition’

Let me be clear from the start – there is nothing funny about the lawless riots that have besieged America. Anyone who violates the laws of our nation, which includes throwing the littlest rock at a police officer or shouting obscenities at anybody, should be arrested, appear before a judge, and then be held accountable for disrupting others’ lives, as well as disturbing the peace. ... (click for more)

Gulf South Conference Delays Start Of Fall Sports

Lee University in concert with the Gulf South Conference will delay the start of intercollegiate competition in the fall semester to either the last week of September or the first week of October. The Board of Directors approved the delay on Tuesday afternoon and provided a period of time for institutions to inform their student-athletes. "The safety and welfare of our ... (click for more)

Dalton State's Hermann Is Runner-up At Women's Oklahoma State Golf Championship

Dalton State freshman Sydney Hermann added her name to Roadrunner golfers impressing on the amateur circuit this summer finishing runner-up in the Women's Oklahoma State Amateur at The Golf Club of Oklahoma in Broken Arrow, Okla. on Thursday. She lost 6 and 4 to University of Tulsa head coach Annie Young. Young is a well accomplished golfer herself. She is a two-time Utah State ... (click for more)


