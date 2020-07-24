Logan Odom, 24, Arrested After Leading Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputies On Pursuit

Members of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (FAST) captured Logan Odom, 24, after a short pursuit ending in the 3800 block of Central Avenue on Friday, July 24, at approximately 1 p.m.

A precision immobilization technique was used to affect the stop. A female occupant complained of an injury and was treated at the scene by Hamilton County EMS.

Odom was arrested on outstanding charges of Capias - aggravated domestic violence and violation of conditions of release.

Odom was on pre-trial release and monitored by Hamilton County Community Corrections utilizing a GPS tracker.

He will face additional charges arising from fleeing sheriff’s deputies.