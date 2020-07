EPB’s electricity sales for the 2019-2020 fiscal year were the lowest since 1997, Greg Eaves, EPB vice president and chief financial officer, reported.

At that time, EPB had 37,000 fewer customers.

David Wade, EPB president and CEO, said this year’s record low electricity sales were the result of consumers continuing to adopt more energy efficient appliances along with significant cutbacks in electric power use by commercial and industrial companies that shut down during the COVID crisis.