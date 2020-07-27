Hamilton County Health Department Reports 4 New COVID-19 Deaths

The Hamilton County Health Department reports four new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total to 45 Hamilton County resident deaths.

The deaths were:



White, non-Hispanic man in the 51-60 age range with underlying health conditions

Black, non-Hispanic man in the 71-80 age range with underlying health conditions

Black, non-Hispanic woman in the 61-70 age range with underlying health conditions

Black, non-Hispanic woman in the 51-60 age range with underlying health conditions

Businesses may call the COVID-19 Hotline at 423-209-8383 to schedule an appointment to pick up large quantities of masks (360 in each box).

Individuals may pick up masks from the bins located outside the Health Department’s 3rd St.

Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

entrances during hotline hours:

Free Health Department COVID-19 testing continues this week at the following locations:



Brainerd High School, 1020 N. Moore Road, Chattanooga Tn. 37411, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

Orchard Knob Missionary Baptist Church, 1734 E. 3rd Street, Chattanooga, Tn. 37404, Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., andSunday, 12-3 p.m.

No physician referral or appointment is needed and you can be tested with or without symptoms.