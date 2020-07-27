Warrants Issued For 2 Suspects In Shooting And Assault Monday Morning In East Ridge

Travis Burroughs, 27, and Derek Reed, 31, are being sought after an incident in East Ridge Monday morning.

At about 8:00 am, East Ridge Police received a call of shots fired and a female being assaulted in the 400 block of Alice Drive.

As officers arrived, a black SUV was leaving the scene at a high rate of speed.

East Ridge officers initiated a vehicle pursuit. The suspect vehicle fled for several miles, eventually stopping off N. Concord Road in East Brainerd.

All occupants fled on foot from the vehicle and two parties were apprehended with the assistance of Chattanooga PD. Those suspects were questioned and identified the driver and shooter as Reed. Reed is 6’4” tall, weighing 260 pounds and has “BOLT” tattooed on his forehead.

The female assault victim was in the fleeing vehicle and is cooperating with the investigation.

During the investigation, officers also encountered Burroughs, who also fled from police. Burroughs is 5’9” tall, weighing 165 pounds. Officers were unable to pursue the second vehicle.

East Ridge Police have warrants on both Reed and Burroughs and request anyone with information as to their whereabouts to contact the department at 423 867-7516.