U.S. Dept. Of Transportation Grants $1.3 Million To Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao on Tuesday morning announced a $1,359,406 million grant to Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport to expand the number of terminal gates to seven to meet operational needs.
The grant is part of a total of $273 million that the department issued to 184 airports nationwide Tuesday.
The Airport Improvement Program grants are in addition to the $10 billion in grants DOT issued earlier this year to help airports stay afloat during the COVID-19 public health emergency.