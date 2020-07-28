 Tuesday, July 28, 2020 87.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Georgia Coronavirus Cases Increase Another 4,293; 54 Additional Deaths

Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 175,052 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 4,293 since Monday. 

There have been 3,563 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 54 more since Monday.

Hospitalizations are at 17,544 - up 406 since Monday.  There are 3,236 in ICU.

Whitfield County has 86 new cases for a total of 2,812 and has another death for a total of 24. Officials said 128 have been hospitalized.

Walker County has added 21 new cases at 490 and is still at 14 deaths.
Twenty-three people have been hospitalized, up one.

Dade County has three more cases at 100 and one death. Six have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has 13 new cases for a total of 470 and remains at eight deaths. Thirty-one have been hospitalized, up one.

Chattooga County has 11 new cases for 156 and remains at two deaths. The county has had five hospitalized.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 43 new cases for 1,410 and 55 deaths.

Floyd County (Rome) has 34 new cases for 1,103 and remains at 15 deaths. Seventy have been hospitalized, up four.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 57 new cases for 891 and has 23 deaths from coronavirus, up two. Fifty-nine have been hospitalized in Gordon County, up four.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County reporting 16,482 cases and 373 deaths. Cobb County has 10,453 cases and 292 deaths. There are now 11,494 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) and 208 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 15,915 cases and 217 deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany) has 2,493 cases and four new deaths at 166. 

Truck Driver Shoots At Men Attempting To Rob Him At Pilot Travel Center

Georgia Coronavirus Cases Increase Another 4,293; 54 Additional Deaths

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


Truck Driver Shoots At Men Attempting To Rob Him At Pilot Travel Center

The Whitfield County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a robbery that occurred Tuesday morning at the Pilot Travel Center at 243 Connector 3 in the back parking lot. A truck driver was strong-armed by four white men. During the struggle, the victim retrieved a handgun that he had on his person and attempted to counteract the robbery by shooting at one of the assailants. ... (click for more)

Georgia Coronavirus Cases Increase Another 4,293; 54 Additional Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 175,052 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 4,293 since Monday. There have been 3,563 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 54 more since Monday. Hospitalizations are at 17,544 - up 406 since Monday. There are 3,236 in ICU. Whitfield County has 86 new cases for a total

Scorched Earth - And Response

What we are experiencing in and through the false epidemic of the Chinese Corona Hoax and the civil uprisings is just part of a "Scorched Earth" operation in which the Globalist Progressives who are being exposed for who they are, and that is Marxists/Communists who are doing the best to take down the last bastion of freedom and that is the United States. With many of them

Roy Exum: Marlins' Outbreak Ominous

After just three-to-four games in Major League Baseball's abbreviated season, the league postponed two games Monday night in what could be an ominous sign, not just for baseball but in every crowd of any genre across the country. Registration for Hamilton County's public schools is scheduled a week from this Friday and, already in July, there have been unprecedented numbers of cases

UTC Volleyball Earns USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award

Following another highly successful year in the classroom, the Chattanooga Mocs volleyball program earned its eighth-straight United States Marine Corps (USMC) / American Volleyball Coaches Association ( AVCA ) Team Academic Award following the 2019-20 academic year, the AVCA league offices announced last week. In addition to the 227 total NCAA DI programs, Chattanooga is

UTC's Cole Strange Named To Phil Streele's FCS Preseason Team

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga senior Cole Strange earned his first preseason All-American honors this week. He was recently named to Phil Steele's FCS Preseason All-American Fourth Team. Steele also released his preseason all-conference teams, which included 13 Mocs in the Southern Conference listings. Strange is a three-year starter on the offensive line where he


