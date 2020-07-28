Georgia Coronavirus Cases Increase Another 4,293; 54 Additional Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 175,052 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 4,293 since Monday.There have been 3,563 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 54 more since Monday.Hospitalizations are at 17,544 - up 406 since Monday. There are 3,236 in ICU.Whitfield County has 86 new cases for a total of 2,812 and has another death for a total of 24. Officials said 128 have been hospitalized.Walker County has added 21 new cases at 490 and is still at 14 deaths.Twenty-three people have been hospitalized, up one.Dade County has three more cases at 100 and one death. Six have been hospitalized.Catoosa County has 13 new cases for a total of 470 and remains at eight deaths. Thirty-one have been hospitalized, up one.Chattooga County has 11 new cases for 156 and remains at two deaths. The county has had five hospitalized.Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 43 new cases for 1,410 and 55 deaths.Floyd County (Rome) has 34 new cases for 1,103 and remains at 15 deaths. Seventy have been hospitalized, up four.Gordon County (Calhoun) has 57 new cases for 891 and has 23 deaths from coronavirus, up two. Fifty-nine have been hospitalized in Gordon County, up four.The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County reporting 16,482 cases and 373 deaths. Cobb County has 10,453 cases and 292 deaths. There are now 11,494 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) and 208 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 15,915 cases and 217 deaths.Dougherty County (Albany) has 2,493 cases and four new deaths at 166.