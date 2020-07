Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ASHLEY, WILLIAM TRACY

8281 COOK LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

---

BROWN, JAKIA KNECOLE

103 ARLINGTON TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

CAMP, LEANNE ELLEN

3834 DEERFOOT DR CHATTANOOGA, 374061213

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

CLINE, JANELL MAXINE

5584 JEWELL RD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

CLOWDUS, CHARLES WAYNE

4815 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, 37343

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CRAYTON, DEMONTE

1807 RUBIO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DEWS, SIERRA TASHA

1210 JARVIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

FALSE REPORTS

---

ENGLAND, BRANDON LEVI

727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

---

FORD, CHRISTOPHER LYNN

152 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

GAMINO, SYLVESTER ANDRES

1705 S.

GREENWOOD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTICVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---GUNNOE, AUSTIN L1764 PETE WORTHINGTON ROAD DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HALE, GAVIN SEVEN527 SPRING CREST LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION---HEATH, BRANDY LYNN250 PALM BEACH AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---HENDERSON, RAVEEN SHALONE1227 POPLAR ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---HILL, JAMES SCOTT800 NORTH VALLEYWOOD CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HILL, SHRONE M5401 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY SIMPLE POSSESSION---HUGHLEY, GIORGIO LAMONTA1936 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042626Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---JACKSON, DEMETRIUS ONEIL1307 E 31ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTCRIMINAL TRESPASSING 39140405---JACKSON, MICHAEL JERMAINE3814 JUANDALE DR CHATTANOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga State PoliceFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---JOHNSON, JENNIFER MICHELLE1545 MOUNTAIN VIEW CT CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONT SUB)---JOHNSON, SHANNON DENIESE29 PAT DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeINTRO DRUG INTO PENAL INSTITUTEPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II/METH---LAURA, CHRISTOPHER APOLLO306ROUNDTOP RD LANSING, 48917Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---LYLES, MICHELLE D1709 NORTH JACKSON STREET ATHENS, 37303Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---MACKEY, CHARLES1716 S SEMINOLE DR APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---MILLER, ANTHONY JOSEPH145 ANN DR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---MORGAN, STARMETRIS ULEXUS1802 FOUST ST CHATT, 37407Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE---NEWKIRK, ERIN MARGURITE4524 TRICIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---POTTER, RICK JAMES267 MELODY LANE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSEEVADING ARREST---RACKLER, JESSICA N17 GOLDSMITH LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency:CRIMINAL TRESPASSING---ROSE, KEVIN SCOTT228 TATUM STREET ETOWAH, 37331Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---SHIRLEY, MICHAEL C355 WHASHA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---SPECK, SHANNON MICHELLE701 NORTH GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)---TAYLOR, CORY D32020 GLEASON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaREGISTRATION, EXPIREDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---THOMAS, JIMMIE DEWAYNE822 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DOMESTIC ASSAULT---THOMAS, KENYA R6220 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WALKER, DEZMON QUINTEL1707 S GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WALKER, KELLY C8810 FULLER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---WILKEY, BECKY LEIGH8309 MIDDLE VALLEY ROAD HIXON, 37343Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 4POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEFALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST---WOFFORD, D AVONTE5947 CONGRESS LANE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANAUNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONUNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON---WOODGETT, SHEMIKA SHONTEL1413 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT SIMPLEASSAULT SIMPLE

Here are the mug shots:

ASHLEY, WILLIAM TRACY

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/15/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) BROWN, JAKIA KNECOLE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/23/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE CAMP, LEANNE ELLEN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/03/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE CLOWDUS, CHARLES WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/10/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2020

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF CRAYTON, DEMONTE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 07/01/2001

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ENGLAND, BRANDON LEVI

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/09/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) GAMINO, SYLVESTER ANDRES

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/30/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF GUNNOE, AUSTIN L

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/06/1996

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HEATH, BRANDY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/09/1992

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HENDERSON, RAVEEN SHALONE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/31/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2020

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

HILL, JAMES SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 10/14/1999

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HILL, SHRONE M

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/24/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY SIMPLE POSSESSION HUGHLEY, GIORGIO LAMONTA

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/27/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2020

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT JACKSON, MICHAEL JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/14/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga State Police



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) JOHNSON, JENNIFER MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/23/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONT SUB) JOHNSON, SHANNON DENIESE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 05/21/1975

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2020

Charge(s):

INTRO DRUG INTO PENAL INSTITUTE

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II/METH LYLES, MICHELLE D

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 06/13/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF MACKEY, CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/01/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MORGAN, STARMETRIS ULEXUS

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 04/01/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE NEWKIRK, ERIN MARGURITE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 07/24/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

POTTER, RICK JAMES

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/09/1990

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2020

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

EVADING ARREST RACKLER, JESSICA N

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/22/1988

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING ROSE, KEVIN SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 05/20/1970

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) SHIRLEY, MICHAEL C

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 10/02/1969

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR SPECK, SHANNON MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 06/30/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY) TAYLOR, CORY D

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/26/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2020

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA THOMAS, KENYA R

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/25/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WALKER, DEZMON QUINTEL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/23/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WALKER, KELLY C

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 01/01/1968

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE WILKEY, BECKY LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 01/19/1972

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 4

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST