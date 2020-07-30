 Friday, July 31, 2020 Weather

Breaking News


Vacant Home Damaged By Fire On Laws Avenue

Thursday, July 30, 2020
- photo by Battalion Chief Brandon Schroyer

Firefighters found a vacant home on Laws Avenue fully engulfed in flames Thursday night and crews worked together to get the fire knocked down. 

 

The call came in around 8:45 p.m. that the back of a house was on fire in the 300 block. 

 

Units arrived and started an interior attack, but it became too dangerous so firefighters were evacuated from the burning structure for their safety.

Exterior operations were launched and the fire was out by 9:20 p.m. 

 

Searches of the structure were done and no one was found inside the residence. 

 

Engine 15, Engine 5, Ladder 5, Squad 7, Quint 8, Engine 9, Quint 13, Squad 13, Battalion 1, Battalion 2, CPD, and HCEMS responded, along with Chattanooga-Hamilton County Rescue with their Rehab Truck Response. 

 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no injuries. 

- photo by Battalion Chief Brandon Schroyer

July 31, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

July 30, 2020

Vacant Home Damaged By Fire On Laws Avenue

July 30, 2020

Police Blotter: Officers Deal With Neighbor Noise Disputes; Man Under Sheets At Circle K Was Just Waiting On His Aunt


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARMOUR, REGINALD DEWAYNE 5203 WOODLAWN VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410 Age at Arrest: 48 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DRIVING ... (click for more)

Firefighters found a vacant home on Laws Avenue fully engulfed in flames Thursday night and crews worked together to get the fire knocked down. The call came in around 8:45 p.m. that the ... (click for more)

Police responded to a noise complaint at Sabrina Lane. An officer spoke with a man who said his neighbor was playing loud music and it was disturbing their residence. The officer listened inside ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARMOUR, REGINALD DEWAYNE 5203 WOODLAWN VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410 Age at Arrest: 48 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ---- BOWMAN, CARSON MAX 3933 PATTENTOWN ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37402 Age at Arrest: 40 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DRIVING ON ... (click for more)

Vacant Home Damaged By Fire On Laws Avenue

Firefighters found a vacant home on Laws Avenue fully engulfed in flames Thursday night and crews worked together to get the fire knocked down. The call came in around 8:45 p.m. that the back of a house was on fire in the 300 block. Units arrived and started an interior attack, but it became too dangerous so firefighters were evacuated from the burning structure for ... (click for more)

Opinion

When Bullets Litter Our Streets

This last weekend I was volunteering at a church being used as a COVID testing site in a predominantly African American neighborhood in Chattanooga. I’m grateful to my friend Bill Ulmer, the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga, and the many healthcare workers and non-medical volunteers who have given of their time, resources, and hearts, to administer thousands of tests ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: 'Manny' And Other Things

With tomorrow as the last day for “early voting” in Tennessee’s primary election, which will be held next Thursday, much of the nation has become entranced by the down-to-the-wire coin toss between a true outsider and an established “swamp” dweller. And for the life of me, I struggle with those voters who have yet to discover that “Dr. Manny” Sethi is overwhelmingly the best choice ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Football Club Faces Soda City Football Club On Saturday

The high-scoring Chattanooga Football Club has a chance to win their first trophy as a professional club on Saturday night against Soda City FC. While CFC has a chance to win the Independent Cup with a victory, their coach said he still wants to tinker with the lineup, if ever so slightly. “We believe that we’re going to open August 8 in NISA play, so we’re basically nine ... (click for more)

SSAC Postpones Soccer And Volleyball Until Spring 2021

The Southern States Athletic Conference announced that the men's and women's soccer and volleyball championships and regular season conference games will be postponed to spring 2021, with the men's and women's cross country championships remaining in the fall. Institutions maintain autonomy to practice and compete in non-conference contests in the fall. This follows the National ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors