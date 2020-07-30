Vacant Home Damaged By Fire On Laws Avenue

Firefighters found a vacant home on Laws Avenue fully engulfed in flames Thursday night and crews worked together to get the fire knocked down.

The call came in around 8:45 p.m. that the back of a house was on fire in the 300 block.

Units arrived and started an interior attack, but it became too dangerous so firefighters were evacuated from the burning structure for their safety.

Exterior operations were launched and the fire was out by 9:20 p.m.

Searches of the structure were done and no one was found inside the residence.

Engine 15, Engine 5, Ladder 5, Squad 7, Quint 8, Engine 9, Quint 13, Squad 13, Battalion 1, Battalion 2, CPD, and HCEMS responded, along with Chattanooga-Hamilton County Rescue with their Rehab Truck Response.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no injuries.