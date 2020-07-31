 Friday, July 31, 2020 94.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Health Department Reports 2 More Coronavirus Deaths; Becky Barnes Sees Positive Numbers Over Last Few Days

Friday, July 31, 2020

Two more people in Hamilton County have died from the coronavirus, health officials said Friday.

They included:

A White male 71-80 with underlying health conditions

A White male 51-60 with underlying health conditions

Those are the 47th and 48th coronavirus death in Hamilton County since the outbreak in March.

At the same time, Health Administrator Becky Barnes said, "Over the last three days we have seen a reduction in numbers. Hopefully, we're headed down. We are not trending up at this time."

Ms. Barnes said, "Whether or not we dip down - it's up to the public. You should treat everyone like they've got COVID-19 and like you've got it."

She said a majority of the cases are among younger individuals. However, most of the deaths are older persons.

On testing, she said there had been a "hitch" leading to longer times on getting results. She said, "Now we are back to within 24-48 hours."

She said individuals can get the results online. "You will get them the same time we do."

Ms. Barnes said it is no longer recommended that a person who has tested positive get a later test. She said, "A release from isolation based on a new test is no longer recommended."

She said with schools reopening that testing centers there will no longer be available. This is the last day for the Brainerd High School testing site.

A new testing center will open Monday morning at the "big blue" Alstom building on Riverfront Parkway. The tests are free and no appointment is needed. Hours are 7-11 a.m.

Tests will be available this weekend at Orchard Knob Baptist Church on Third Street.

She continued to stress wearing of masks and said the health department has given out over 300,000 masks.

Ms. Barnes said the Health Department is continuing to hire employees, including RNs, LPNs and environmentalists.

 

 


July 31, 2020

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford). III. Special Presentation. IV. Minute Approval. Order of Business for City Council V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None) VI. Ordinances – First Reading: (None) VII. Resolutions: ECONOMIC ... (click for more)

2 People Rescued From Apartment Fire In East Ridge On Friday Morning; 10 Apartment Units Damaged

Two people and a pet were rescued Friday morning in an apartment fire in East Ridge. At approximately 8:23 a.m., East Ridge Fire, East Ridge Police and Memorial EMS were dispatched to a reported apartment fire at 100 Dorroh Lane. 10 apartments were damaged. Fire and police arrive on the scene and reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the building with two occupants ... (click for more)

Opinion

When Bullets Litter Our Streets

This last weekend I was volunteering at a church being used as a COVID testing site in a predominantly African American neighborhood in Chattanooga. I’m grateful to my friend Bill Ulmer, the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga, and the many healthcare workers and non-medical volunteers who have given of their time, resources, and hearts, to administer thousands of tests ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: 'Manny' And Other Things

With tomorrow as the last day for “early voting” in Tennessee’s primary election, which will be held next Thursday, much of the nation has become entranced by the down-to-the-wire coin toss between a true outsider and an established “swamp” dweller. And for the life of me, I struggle with those voters who have yet to discover that “Dr. Manny” Sethi is overwhelmingly the best choice ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Football Club Faces Soda City Football Club On Saturday

The high-scoring Chattanooga Football Club has a chance to win their first trophy as a professional club on Saturday night against Soda City FC. While CFC has a chance to win the Independent Cup with a victory, their coach said he still wants to tinker with the lineup, if ever so slightly. “We believe that we’re going to open August 8 in NISA play, so we’re basically nine ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: The Time I Met Mickey Mantle

Every young boy in America who grew up in the 1950s and 60s remembers the late, great Mickey Mantle. He was bigger than life and I would bet that most of them idolized Mantle in much the same way that I did. I had already become a New York Yankees' fan by 1959 when I was eight years old. At first, my favorite Yankee was Yogi Berra. In fact, when someone would ask me what position ... (click for more)


