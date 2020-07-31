Health Department Reports 2 More Coronavirus Deaths; Becky Barnes Sees Positive Numbers Over Last Few Days

Two more people in Hamilton County have died from the coronavirus, health officials said Friday.

They included:

A White male 71-80 with underlying health conditions

A White male 51-60 with underlying health conditions

Those are the 47th and 48th coronavirus death in Hamilton County since the outbreak in March.

At the same time, Health Administrator Becky Barnes said, "Over the last three days we have seen a reduction in numbers. Hopefully, we're headed down. We are not trending up at this time."

Ms. Barnes said, "Whether or not we dip down - it's up to the public. You should treat everyone like they've got COVID-19 and like you've got it."

She said a majority of the cases are among younger individuals. However, most of the deaths are older persons.

On testing, she said there had been a "hitch" leading to longer times on getting results. She said, "Now we are back to within 24-48 hours."

She said individuals can get the results online. "You will get them the same time we do."

Ms. Barnes said it is no longer recommended that a person who has tested positive get a later test. She said, "A release from isolation based on a new test is no longer recommended."

She said with schools reopening that testing centers there will no longer be available. This is the last day for the Brainerd High School testing site.

A new testing center will open Monday morning at the "big blue" Alstom building on Riverfront Parkway. The tests are free and no appointment is needed. Hours are 7-11 a.m.

Tests will be available this weekend at Orchard Knob Baptist Church on Third Street.

She continued to stress wearing of masks and said the health department has given out over 300,000 masks.

Ms. Barnes said the Health Department is continuing to hire employees, including RNs, LPNs and environmentalists.