Georgia Reports Record 5,610 New Coronavirus Cases, 1 More Death

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 93,319 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 5,610. That is far more than the previous one day record.

There have been 2,857 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 1 more since Friday.



Hospitalizations are at 11,743 - up 90 since Friday.



Whitfield County has 57 new cases for a total of 1,275 and has had 12 deaths. Officials said 63 have been hospitalized.



Walker County has six new cases at 343 and remains at 12 deaths. 18 have been hospitalized.

Dade County is reporting 74 cases, and remains at one death. Four have been hospitalized.



Catoosa County has two more cases for total of 323 cases and remains at eight deaths. Twenty-eight have been hospitalized.

Chattooga County has 67 cases, and remains at two deaths and four hospitalizations.



Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 19 new cases, for a total of 765 cases and remains at 42 deaths from the virus.



Floyd County (Rome) has 582 cases, up 4 from Friday, and remains at 15 deaths.



Gordon County (Calhoun) added seven cases since Friday for a total of 436 cases and remains at 18 deaths from coronavirus. 44 have been hospitalized in Gordon County.



The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 8,433 cases and remains at 314 deaths. Cobb County has 5,679 cases and has 245 deaths. There are now 6,689 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) and remains at 173 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 9,482 cases and remains at 173 deaths.



Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,969 cases and remains at 155 deaths.