Shooting On Hickory Valley Road Leaves Man In Critical Condition

A shooting on Sunday afternoon left a man with critical injuries.
The incident happened at 1521 Hickory Valley Road.
The victim was taken to the hospital by Hamilton County EMS.
Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been 95,516 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 2,197.
There have been 2,860 people in the state who have died from ... (click for more)
The regularly-scheduled meeting of the City of Dalton Mayor and Council has been canceled.
The meeting has been canceled due to precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. A member of the city staff assigned to City Hall recently tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus and the meeting is being canceled to allow time for the building to be cleaned and for work areas to ... (click for more)
Churches are classified for tax purposes as 501(c)(3) organizations. This means contributions to them are generally tax deductible and they pay no property taxes on their real estate facilities. In return for this there are certain restrictions they must follow, the most important being:
"Specifically, 501(c)(3) organizations are prohibited from engaging in excessive political ... (click for more)
Due to my strong belief that ‘country comes before self,’ this rare issue of The Sunday Funnies is necessary because of Independence Day, but this week The Saturday Funnies will again appear. Our long-term readers know that the weekly funnies come from the emails that are shared during the week, thus the disclaimer
But do 4th of July jokes get stale by the 5th? A crafty teacher ... (click for more)
In Ohio the "O-Show" keeps a rollin' Saturday celebrating the 4th of July with win #10 of the 2020 Dirt Late Model season. The Newport, Tn., racer Jimmy Owens (#20) pocketed another $12,000 extending his Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model series points lead at Portsmouth Raceway Park. The "Ramirez Motorsports, Tommy Pope Construction, Red Line Oil" sponsored Vic Hill powered Rocket racer ... (click for more)
CHATTANOOGA WOMEN’S CITY TEAM PLAY
Black Creek Golf Club 9:30 SHOTGUN START
1A COUNCIL FIRE A TEAM – COLLETTE MURRAY, KYNDALL SHAMBLIN, AMY LONG, PRESLEE YODER
1B COUNCIL FIRE B TEAM – DARLENE WERYNYAK, PATTY DONAHOO, SANDRA YODER, CARLENE RYON
18A COUNCIL FIRE C TEAM – PHYLLIS LOFTSGARD, LYNN MCGEE, NANCY LOGUE, DONA ROBINSON
18B BLACK CREEK A TEAM – MEG BUCHANAN, ... (click for more)