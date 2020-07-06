 Monday, July 6, 2020 91.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


2020 Hamilton County Fair Cancelled

Monday, July 6, 2020

The Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Department announced Monday afternoon that the Hamilton County Fair will not be held this year.

 

Park officials stated they had several discussions about whether the fair could be safely held as we continue to battle Covid 19 with social distancing.

They concluded the fair could not be safely held while following the guidelines established through Governor Lee’s executive orders and the Tennessee Pledge.

 

General Services Administrator Lee Norris explained the decision came after consultations with the people who provide services to the fair.  “We discussed this with our vendors, exhibitors and sponsors and came to the conclusion they held the same view as us, in this era of the pandemic, a fair at Chester Frost’s Dallas Island that usually draws large crowds would not be in the best interest of anyone.”

 

Another concern was how fairgoers would arrive at Chester Frost Park. Fair officials believed the ability to socially distance and still get people to the park, while maintaining social distancing standards appeared very challenging.

 

Administrator Norris said, “While this decision was made with great deliberation, we remain 100% committed to holding an annual county fair and we look forward to returning in the fall of 2021 to celebrate the arts, crafts, exhibits, Community Stage performances and agricultural activities that are the essence of the Hamilton County Fair.”


July 6, 2020

Georgia Reports 1,548 New Coronavirus Cases, 18 More Deaths

July 6, 2020

Slow-Moving Storm System To Keep Southeastern U.S. Drenched Into Midweek

July 6, 2020

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News


Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 97,064 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 1,548. There have been 2,878 people in the state who have died from ... (click for more)

Accuweather forecasters are carefully monitoring a slow-moving storm system that has brought repeated downpours to the Southeast since last week. Widespread showers and thunderstorms will continue ... (click for more)

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Georgia Reports 1,548 New Coronavirus Cases, 18 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 97,064 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 1,548. There have been 2,878 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 18 more since Sunday. Hospitalizations are at 11,919 - up 144 since Sunday. Whitfield County has 40 new cases for a total of 1,366 and has had 14 deaths. Officials ... (click for more)

Slow-Moving Storm System To Keep Southeastern U.S. Drenched Into Midweek

Accuweather forecasters are carefully monitoring a slow-moving storm system that has brought repeated downpours to the Southeast since last week. Widespread showers and thunderstorms will continue daily into the middle of the week -- and meteorologists say tropical development of this feature cannot be fully ruled out as it wanders toward the coast. Residents and visitors may ... (click for more)

Opinion

Erlanger's Problems Started Long Before Will Jackson

I, too, am a former Erlanger employee. I loved my 28 years there and was devastated when I was laid off three years ago. Roy, I find it incredulous that you think that Erlanger’s downward spiral began in the few short months that Will Jackson has taken the helm. It started when Kevin Spiegel started the “ no divert” policy. This policy put undo pressure on every ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Side Of Freedom

J.R.R Tolkien, who quite famously wrote books like ‘The Hobbit’ and ‘The Lord of the Rings’, made a very astute observation one day before he died almost 50 years ago. “All we have to decide is what to do with the time given us.” None of us knows when the bell will toll, so my sole responsibility is to squeeze the most and best and brightest out of “the time given me” and I enjoy ... (click for more)

Sports

Auto Racing Pioneer Joe Richey Dies At 85

A true pioneer of local auto racing passed away Saturday. Joseph W. “Joe” Richey, 85, was surrounded by his loving family. Joe Richey is a member of the Georgia Racing Hall of Fame and was a familiar sight around area tracks fielding race cars including his families #87 carried on by his son Rex in the 80's, 90's and beyond. He was a lifelong resident of the Chattanooga, North ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Women's Golf Sets Tee Times For Tuesday's Team Play

CHATTANOOGA WOMEN’S CITY TEAM PLAY Black Creek Golf Club 9:30 SHOTGUN START 1A COUNCIL FIRE A TEAM – COLLETTE MURRAY, KYNDALL SHAMBLIN, AMY LONG, PRESLEE YODER 1B COUNCIL FIRE B TEAM – DARLENE WERYNYAK, PATTY DONAHOO, SANDRA YODER, CARLENE RYON 18A COUNCIL FIRE C TEAM – PHYLLIS LOFTSGARD, LYNN MCGEE, NANCY LOGUE, DONA ROBINSON 18B BLACK CREEK A TEAM – MEG BUCHANAN, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors