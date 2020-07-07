 Tuesday, July 7, 2020 81.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Man, 28, Shot Monday Night On Rawlings Street

Tuesday, July 7, 2020
A man, 28, was shot in an incident on Rawlings Street on Monday night.
 
At approximately 10:53 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the area of the 2000 block of Rawlings on a report of shots fired.
 
Upon arrival, police began checking the area for potential victims and a potential crime scene.
 
A short time later officers were notified that a persony had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
 
Officers were able to determine an area in the 2000 block of Rawlings Street was the location of the shooting and they secured the scene.
 
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.
You can remain anonymous.  

Opinion

The 5 Lives Of A Southside Pioneer

Re: Coyote Jack's Is For Sale: Southside Pioneer! From an inspiration for zonal urban re-development to an urban armpit and disgrace to a city in two short decades. 1400 Cowart St. has had five lives and counting over most of a century: from meat packer, to furniture warehouse, to upscale restaurant, to mid-scale restaurant, to glorified honky tonk dive. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Racism. . . Or Murder

I know, and you know, and everybody in the world knows, this ‘Defund the Police’ is the most ridiculous nonsense in the world. Maybe you’ve heard that in Chicago on the Fourth of July weekend, 70 people were shot. That’s 38 on the Fourth of July alone. Ten in body bags. For the week, ending at midnight on Saturday, it was 138 shot, 26 dead. But wait … on Sunday, June 5 th , the ... (click for more)

Sports

Auto Racing Pioneer Joe Richey Dies At 85

A true pioneer of local auto racing passed away Saturday. Joseph W. “Joe” Richey, 85, was surrounded by his loving family. Joe Richey is a member of the Georgia Racing Hall of Fame and was a familiar sight around area tracks fielding race cars including his families #87 carried on by his son Rex in the 80's, 90's and beyond. He was a lifelong resident of the Chattanooga, North ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Women's Golf Sets Tee Times For Tuesday's Team Play

CHATTANOOGA WOMEN’S CITY TEAM PLAY Black Creek Golf Club 9:30 SHOTGUN START 1A COUNCIL FIRE A TEAM – COLLETTE MURRAY, KYNDALL SHAMBLIN, AMY LONG, PRESLEE YODER 1B COUNCIL FIRE B TEAM – DARLENE WERYNYAK, PATTY DONAHOO, SANDRA YODER, CARLENE RYON 18A COUNCIL FIRE C TEAM – PHYLLIS LOFTSGARD, LYNN MCGEE, NANCY LOGUE, DONA ROBINSON 18B BLACK CREEK A TEAM – MEG BUCHANAN, ... (click for more)


