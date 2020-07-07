Man, 28, Shot Monday Night On Rawlings Street

A man, 28, was shot in an incident on Rawlings Street on Monday night.

At approximately 10:53 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the area of the 2000 block of Rawlings on a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, police began checking the area for potential victims and a potential crime scene.

A short time later officers were notified that a persony had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Officers were able to determine an area in the 2000 block of Rawlings Street was the location of the shooting and they secured the scene.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.