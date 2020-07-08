Collegedale To Participate In 2 Police Information Share Programs; Put Sturdier Roof On Sewer Pump Station

Collegedale Commissioners voted Tuesday night to participate in two programs which use shared information with other law enforcement agencies.

The “Take Me Home” program assists police in quickly identifying and having emergency information available when they encounter a person who has dementia or cognitive issues. The program will be set up on the Collegedale website and will be in conjunction with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department and Chattanooga Police Department. Family members can provide information and photographs of the individual, which is kept secure, said Police Chief Brian Hickman. The identifying photos and information will be matched to those people who are lost and unable to talk to the officers who can get those individuals to their homes. There is no cost for the city to participate in this program.

The commissioners also approved participation in the Tennessee Integrated Justice Program. Police Chief Brian Hickman said Collegedale has been enrolled in this program for the past eight years. The federal, state, county and municipal agencies that join, have access to the shared information and allows officers in patrol cars to run tag information and to look up identification and drivers licenses. It is a joint venture with the agencies that are allowed to use the system.

When a K-9 officer is retired after reaching its time of useful service, the dog is given to its handler which has a commitment to take good care of it. To assist, Collegedale’s commissioners will provide a maximum amount of $500 per year toward medical expense for five years after retirement.

The Collegedale Municipal Airport will be making some needed improvements with the help of grants from the state of Tennessee. Airport Director Chris Swain told the commissioners that the airport will be reimbursed with a grant. The state will pay 95 percent and Collegedale will be responsible for just five percent, up to $15,000 for maintenance.

A second grant from the state, with a 95/5 percent split, will be used for replacing a culvert that runs under the runway. The state will contribute $287,565 toward the total amount of $302,700. Collegedale’s share will be $15,135.

The roof on the sewer pump station continues to be damaged by high winds and tornadoes as they move through Collegedale. It is again in need of repair after the Easter night storms, and a lot of water has been getting in to the main control room during the recent thunderstorms. Protecting the electronics in the building is considered to be an emergency. Insurance has paid the city $14,614, the value of the old roof, but Eric Sines, director of public works, and City Manager Ted Rogers have done research to determine which kind of roof would be more secure and decided that a pitched metal roof with trusses anchored into concrete will be more durable than the previous one. The low bid of $37,800 was approved for a new roof.