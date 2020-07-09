State Capitol Commission Approves Moving Nathan Bedford Forrest Bust To The Tennessee Musuem

The State Capitol Commission on Thursday approved moving the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust from the state Capitol to the Tennessee Musseum.

Governor Bill Lee said, “I commend members of the State Capitol Commission for taking up the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust issue and arriving at a thoughtful resolution that provides important historical context for the bust at the State Museum.

"Scripture implores us to live in peaceful unity and I believe today’s actions reflect this and our commitment to remembering all parts of our past.”

State Finance Commissioner Butch Eley said, “Tennessee has a rich history and we study history so that we learn from it. But there is a better place for us to showcase our history such as General Forrest’s bust, and that place is the state museum.

"Tennesseans who reached out to me were overwhelmingly in favor of moving General Forrest’s likeness to the state museum, where we can feature all facets of the struggle that marks our history and makes us who we are today - many cultures, many backgrounds and histories, all with a great love for our state and all its people.”