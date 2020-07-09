 Thursday, July 9, 2020 90.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


State Capitol Commission Approves Moving Nathan Bedford Forrest Bust To The Tennessee Musuem

Thursday, July 9, 2020

The State Capitol Commission on Thursday approved moving the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust from the state Capitol to the Tennessee Musseum.

 

Governor Bill Lee said, “I commend members of the State Capitol Commission for taking up the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust issue and arriving at a thoughtful resolution that provides important historical context for the bust at the State Museum.

 

"Scripture implores us to live in peaceful unity and I believe today’s actions reflect this and our commitment to remembering all parts of our past.” 

 

State Finance Commissioner Butch Eley said, “Tennessee has a rich history and we study history so that we learn from it. But there is a better place for us to showcase our history such as General Forrest’s bust, and that place is the state museum.

 

"Tennesseans who reached out to me were overwhelmingly in favor of moving General Forrest’s likeness to the state museum, where we can feature all facets of the struggle that marks our history and makes us who we are today - many cultures, many backgrounds and histories, all with a great love for our state and all its people.” 


July 9, 2020

Georgia Reports 2,837 New Coronavirus Cases, 8 More Deaths

July 9, 2020

Georgia Reports Most Unemployment Insurance Benefits Ever Paid In Single Week

July 9, 2020

State Capitol Commission Approves Moving Nathan Bedford Forrest Bust To The Tennessee Musuem


Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 106,727 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 2,837. There have been 2,922 people in the state who have died ... (click for more)

The Georgia Department of Labor announced on Thursday it has paid more Unemployment Insurance benefits than ever previously paid. Payments of almost three times the amount in all of 2019 were ... (click for more)

The State Capitol Commission on Thursday approved moving the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust from the state Capitol to the Tennessee Musseum. Governor Bill Lee said, “I commend members of the ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Georgia Reports 2,837 New Coronavirus Cases, 8 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 106,727 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 2,837. There have been 2,922 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 8 more since Wednesday. Hospitalizations are at 12,606 - up 106 since Wednesday. Whitfield County has 90 new cases for a total of 1,610 and remains at 15 deaths. ... (click for more)

State Capitol Commission Approves Moving Nathan Bedford Forrest Bust To The Tennessee Musuem

The State Capitol Commission on Thursday approved moving the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust from the state Capitol to the Tennessee Musseum. Governor Bill Lee said, “I commend members of the State Capitol Commission for taking up the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust issue and arriving at a thoughtful resolution that provides important historical context for the bust at the State Museum. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Mandates Are A Bluff - And Response (10)

Via something called an "Executive Order," the facemask mandate will go into effect in Hamilton County on Friday until Sept. 8. This is an illegal executive order and carries no legal weight. Those issuing it know this, which is why Jim Coppinger was too cowardly to issue it himself, but passed off the dirty deed to Dr. Paul Hendricks, who is not even a duly elected representative ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: It’s Right Vs. Wrong

A month ago the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, led a delegation of Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, to kneel for a symbolic eight minutes and 40 seconds in Washington’s Emancipation Hall in memory of George Floyd, who was killed in Minneapolis in an arrest gone awry on May 25. The kneeling ceremony was revolting. George Floyd was a known thug, ... (click for more)

Sports

Highly Ranked Florida Champ Joining Mocs Grapplers

As the unforgettable summer of 2020 rolls on, so does GoMocs.com's look at the incoming recruiting class for the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling program. This week's featured newcomer is Noah Castillo, a highly regarded prep talent from the state of Florida. Castillo is a three-time state champion from Lake Highland Prep in Orlando, Fla., where he competed ... (click for more)

John Shearer: Former Chattanoogan Rick Crawford Was Early Mentor To Lance Armstrong

Nearly 50 years ago, Rick Crawford was a blossoming young athlete at Bright School and at Baylor School in the lower grades before his family moved to the Atlanta area. He later realized he had a gift for endurance sports, and that carried him into a career as a long-distance runner at Georgia and then as one of the nation’s top professional triathletes and cyclists for a ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors