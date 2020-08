Hamilton County Coronavirus Numbers Stay Level For 4th Day; No New Deaths; 7 More Die In Tennessee

New Hamilton County coronavirus cases stayed level for the fourth day.

There were 75 new cases reported on Saturday after recent numbers reaching to 175 in a day. Total cases now are 5,511.

Deaths remain at 48.

However, Tennessee had seven more deaths bringing the toll to 1,067.

There were 2,225 cases for a total of 108,184.

Sixty three more were hospitalized to bring that total to 4,724.

There have been 67,651 recover from the virus.

Testing numbers are above 1.51 million.

Here are the numbers by county:

Davidson County: 19,176 cases, up 198; 198 deaths

Shelby County: 21,021 cases, up 436; 284 deaths, up 5

Bledsoe County: 661 cases, up 2; 1 death

Bradley County: 1,681 cases, up 30; 10 deaths

Franklin County: 271 cases, up 13; 4 deaths

Grundy County: 98 cases, up 1; 2 deaths

Knox County: 3,848 cases, up 143; 31 deaths, up 1

Marion County: 199 cases, up 4; 4 deaths

McMinn County: 472 cases, up 10; 20 deaths

Meigs County: 96 cases, up 4; no deaths

Monroe County: 352 cases, up 19; 9 deaths

Polk County: 157 cases, up 17; 1 death

Rhea County: 491 cases, up 10; 1 death

Sequatchie County: 94 cases, up 1; 0 deaths