Police Chief Roddy Says Violence In Chattanooga Mirroring That In Many Other Cities

Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Police Chief David Roddy said a surge in violence in Chattanooga since late May is mirroring that of many other cities across the country.

He said homicides and aggravated assaults here are up 17 percent and criminal shootings have risen 24 percent. At the same time, other categories or crime are about the same or trending down.

Chief Roddy said, "There are a lot of theories" about what is bringing on the violence, including the effect of the pandemic that "brings added stressors."

In a session with the City Council, he said additional guns on the streets do not seem to be a factor. He said police are confiscating guns at about the same rate as 2018 and 2019.

He said his department is seeking grants from state and federal governments "so that we will be able to react to where the violence is occurring." He said that would go for overtime pay and special patrol units.

Chief Roddy said when his department recently moved a crime camera to an area that has become more of a crime hub, those losing the camera did not want to see it go. He said those who get a camera for their neighborhood generally welcome it.

He said the cameras "are one of our best-received and most effective" crime-fighting tools.

Council members Demetrus Coonrod and Anthony Byrd, who spoke favorably of the cameras, said a central problem that remains is that members of the community do not want to be a "snitch" and will not help police solve a murder.

Councilwoman Coonrod said, "The police can't do it all on their own. If you want crime to stop in your community, you've got to report it."

She said, "People are dying all the time, and the people doing it they just don't care."

Councilman Byrd said, "People tell me that 'if you kill somebody I love, I'm going to kill somebody you love.' "

He added, "So many of these people are dying on the doorsteps of a lot of people in the community. The community is the only ones who are going to change things."


August 11, 2020

Dawn Hyde, 42, Arrested For Financial Exploitation Of An Elderly Resident

Bradley County Sheriff’s Office deputies have taken Dawn Michelle Hyde, 42, into custody on charges of aggravated burglary, financial exploitation of an elderly adult, theft Under $1000 and fraudulent use of a debit card. Results of an investigation conducted by BCSO detectives led to these charges after Ms. Hyde’s actions were reported. Through the course of the investigation, ... (click for more)

UTC Has Recorded 17 Staff/Faculty, 57 Students With COVID Since June 1

UTC said it has recorded 17 staff/faculty who tested positive for COVID-19 since June 1. Officials said 57 students have come down with the virus for the same time period. UTC reported, "Cases reflect both on-campus and off-campus community members who may or may not have been in contact with the campus during their reported illness." (click for more)

Best Wishes To HCDE's Tim Hensley In His Retirement

I have filed many open records requests over the years, and no open records administrator has performed as HCDE’s Tim Hensley. It is truly lala land seeking public records from governments and their agencies. There are many methods utilized to render public records unattainable to citizens, such as making the records cost prohibitive, government attorneys declaring their entire ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: This Madness Must Stop

If you haven’t heard, “caravans of looters” descended on Chicago Sunday night. Over 100 blatant criminals were arrested, and 13 police officers were injured. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot quickly announced the National Guard should not be called in, saying the Chicago Police Department was in control. In non-related news, it was learned that from Friday at 12 p.m. until Monday ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Red Wolves Earn 2-2 Tie At North Texas

The Chattanooga Red Wolves earned a point in USL League One standings Saturday night with a 2-2 tie at North Texas. The Red Wolves are third in the standings behind Greenville Triumph and Union Omaha. Greg Hurst opened the scoring in the third minute. North Texas's Beni Redzic scored in teh 47th and the 87th minute to give the home team a 2-1 lead. Marky Hernandez tied the ... (click for more)

Riley Hickman Raising Twin Ooltewah Teenagers Ready To Race Soon

The "Hustler" Riley Hickman of Ooltewah has his hands full in a different and unique aspect of his racing career. Winning nearly 100 various Late Model features over the past 20 years in and around Tennessee, North Georgia and Northeast Alabama, the most important aspect has been his twin sons. Now, at 13 Drew and Dillon (sitting on the door area - talking with dad) are interested ... (click for more)


