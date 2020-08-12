 Wednesday, August 12, 2020 93.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Tyqurerio Malone Is 3rd Person Charged In Robert Dowdy Murder

Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Chattanooga Police have made another arrest in the June 22 murder of Robert Dowdy.
 
Tyqurerio Malone, who had an active warrant for homicide, was taken into custody on Tuesday by Chattanooga Police Department/Neighborhood Services - Baker Sector Officers after conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle that Malone was believed to be riding in.
 
He is charged with criminal homicide and attempted criminal homicide.
 
Police said individuals that were involved in the Dowdy murder recorded a Facebook Live Video that ended just before gunfire broke out toward the 31-year-old victim and a second man.

The video was on the Facebook page of Montrell Crayton (Freeman), 22, who was arrested in Knoxville earlier for murder and attempted murder.

Tremaine Marquis Dillard, 20, was arrested in the same fatal shooting.

Police said they responded at 3:58 p.m.

to 101 W. 38th St. The victim was found with a gunshot wound to his chest. Officers at the scene were informed that Brandon Rakestraw, 24, had also been shot in the pelvis and the injury was life threatening. He arrived at Erlanger Hospital by personal vehicle. Robert Dowdy died at the hospital after being taken by ambulance.

Officers found blood and broken glass outside the 9 Brothers business. Multiple shell casings (9 mm and .223) were located in the roadway.

Video footage was obtained that shows the incident occurring at 3:57 p.m. A silver Nissan Rogue with a broken/missing rear window wiper is seen driving east on W. 38th. A black male wearing a green hoodie is seen sitting on the driver side passenger door shooting over the vehicle. There appeared to be gunfire coming from the passenger side as well. 

The vehicle then fled the scene, continuing east on W. 38th.

Video surveillance was obtained from the Bayberry Apartments on Windsor Street. It shows Crayton, Dillard and a third male getting into a silver Nissan Rogue at 3:10 p.m. Dillard gets into the driver's seat and Crayton into the front passenger seat. The third male is in the left rear passenger seat.

This silver Nissan Rogue has the same broken/missing rear window wiper, police said.

The Facebook Live video starts at 3:50 p.m. It shows the same three people sitting in the same positions and wearing the same clothes as at the Bayberry. A fourth male is now sitting in the right rear passenger seat.

Crayton, Dillard and the third male are each seen brandishing what appear to be semi-automatic pistols. 

When the video ends it shows them heading west on W. 37th Street. 

Police said at approximately 3:55 p.m. a silver Nissan Rogue is seen traveling east in the 200 block of W. 38th Street. It returns a minute later going east on W. 38th. 

Police had located the Nissan Rogue an hour after the shooting. They were told that Crayton had taken the vehicle and Dillard had returned it about 30 minutes after the shooting.

Police said multiple latent finger prints were found in the vehicle for each individual and were located at the spots they were sitting at the time of the shooting.

 


Wine Over Water To Offer Different Events For 2020

