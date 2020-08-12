Chattanooga To Welcome Nonstop United Service To Houston, Resume Chicago flights

The Chattanooga Airport will welcome nonstop United Express flights, operated by SkyWest Airlines, to Houston beginning Thursday, Oct. 1. The creation of Chattanooga's second direct flight to Texas will establish a gateway to hundreds of domestic and international destinations offered at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, officials said.

In addition to the Houston flight, the Chattanooga Airport will resume two daily United flights to Chicago O'Hare Airport beginning Oct.

1.

"We look forward to offering Chattanooga travelers convenient access to Houston and numerous connecting destinations, such as Denver or San Francisco," said Terry Hart, president and CEO of the Chattanooga Airport. "The addition of a Houston flight adds a new layer of convenience for business travelers and excitement for our leisure travelers. We very much appreciate this opportunity to strengthen our partnership with United and SkyWest."



"The Chattanooga Airport has been a great partner and we are looking forward to the start of our new United Express flights this fall," said Greg Atkin, SkyWest’s managing director of Market Development. "Our passengers can fly with confidence thanks to the additional measures being taken on every flight, including enhanced cleaning, mandatory face coverings and customer self-assessments with check-in."



From George Bush Intercontinental Airport, United offers 506 daily flights to cities across the United States and more than 50 international destinations, allowing foreign-owned area businesses and manufacturers to travel to and from Chattanooga with ease.

"The Chattanooga Airport brings tremendous value to our region by offering convenient travel for businesses considering relocation or expansion opportunities," said Charles Wood, Vice President of Economic Development, Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce. "We very much appreciate the Chattanooga Airport's critical role in supporting our new business recruitment and expansion efforts."





The daily incoming flight from Houston will arrive in Chattanooga at 5:18 p.m. The departure time is 5:48 p.m.

A full list of destinations departing from IAH may be viewed here.