Legislature Makes Staying Overnight On State Property A Felony; Those Charged Must Serve At Least 12 Hours In Jail

The Tennessee Legislature in special session on Wednesday passed a bill that makes it a felony to stay overnight on state property.

The punishment for the Class E felony would be up to six years in prison.

Those who are arrested under the new law would have to spend at least 12 hours in jail without bond.

Camping is defined as laying down a blanket, sleeping bag or other bedding material. It includes putting up a tent or canopy.

Legislators also voted enhanced punishment for attacks on law enforcement.

A section that would have allowed the state attorney general to prosecute if local DAs do not was stricken from the final version.

Governor Bill Lee is expected to pass the measure.

He said, “We need to protect the peaceful assembly that it is allowed through the First Amendment. But, at the same time, protect against lawlessness and the destruction of property.”

A few dozen protesters have been spending the night outside the state Capitol.

The protesters repeated blocked access of legislators trying to exit their office building.

The special session called by the governor lasted three days.