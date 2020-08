Hamilton County Has 84 New Coronavirus Cases, No New Deaths; Tennessee Has 19 More Deaths; 3 More Die In Polk County

The county Heath Department said Saturday reported 84 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 6,694.

There were no new deaths with the toll remaining at 60.

Tennessee had 19 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 1,345, state Health Department officials.



There were 1,289 new cases in the state for a total of 131,747.



There were 88 more patients hospitalized to bring that total to 5,813.



There have been 92,100 people recover from the virus.



Testing numbers are above 1.827 million.



Here are the numbers by county:



Shelby County: 24,440 cases, up 189; 323 deaths, up 2



Davidson County: 21,677 cases, up 149; 220 deaths



Knox County: 5,123 cases, up 72; 42 deaths - up 1



Bledsoe County: 746 cases, up 12; 2 deaths



Bradley County: 2,126 cases, up 24; 16 deaths - up 1



Franklin County: 366 cases, up 3; 4 deaths



Grundy County: 128 cases, up 2; 2 deaths



Marion County: 243 cases, up 3; 5 deaths



McMinn County: 596 cases, up 5; 20 deaths



Meigs County: 115 cases; no deaths



Monroe County: 497 cases, up 18; 10 deaths



Polk County: 244 cases, up 7; 8 deaths - up 3

Rhea County: 576 cases, up 2; 2 deaths

Sequatchie County: 118 cases, up 1; 1 death