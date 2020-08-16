 Sunday, August 16, 2020 91.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


UTC And Health Department Announce COVID-19 Exposures Associated With Delta Zeta Sorority At Multiple Locations

Sunday, August 16, 2020

The Hamilton County Health Department, in partnership with UTC, is notifying the community of potential COVID-19 exposures associated with the Delta Zeta Sorority House, located at 1106 E 10th St., beginning Saturday, Aug. 8 through today (Sunday, Aug. 16).

 

Exposure associated with the Delta Zeta Sorority took place the evening of Aug.

8 at an apartment party located at Bluebird Row, 1348 Passenger St. behind the Chattanooga Choo Choo and at the Chattanooga Billiards Club, 725 Cherry St., officials said.

 

Case investigations revealed that UTC students who are presently residing at the sorority house, and members of the community who visited or associated with Delta Zeta activities, may have been and/or are currently exposed to individuals during their infectious period of COVID-19, it was stated.

 

The UTC COVID-19 Campus Support Team is pursuing student contacts who may have had exposure. It is recommended that those who have been in contact with members of the sorority since Aug. 8 get tested and self-monitor for symptoms. UTC students with potential exposure are asked to complete the COVID-19 Notification Form, which can be found at https://cm.maxient.com/reportingform.php?UTChattanooga&layout_id=61 and/or to call the campus office of Student Outreach and Support at (423) 425-2299.

 

Members of the UTC community are urged to be responsive to communication efforts by the UTC COVID-19 Campus Support Team. Cooperation with these efforts is critical to mitigate the spread of the virus. officials said.

 

The Hamilton County Health Department is engaged in efforts to identify and contact residents of Chattanooga and surrounding communities who may have been exposed.

 

This comes after UTC was dealing with COVID exposure at a fraternity on Vine Street.

 

“If you have been exposed to someone with the virus, you should quarantine from others for 14 days, monitor yourself for symptoms, and get tested,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes.

 

If COVID-19 symptoms occur, do not leave your house except to visit a testing location or healthcare provider. If symptoms become worse, seek medical care quickly. Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, recent change in smell or taste, headache, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, or other symptoms as recognized by the CDC.

 

“The University is taking all necessary precautions to protect the UTC community as fall semester classes begin Monday,” said UTC Chief Epidemiologist Dawn Ford. “Months of planning and preparations at UTC have resulted in extensive health and safety protocols and precautions in place for the protection of students, faculty and staff. In addition to contact tracing, UTC has resources and other information about what happens when a positive case of COVID-19 is reported at UTC. See the UTC website for more information at https://blog.utc.edu/coronavirus/what-happens-when-a-covid-19-case-is-reported/ .”

 

Free Health Department COVID-19 testing is available at the following locations and times:

 

Alstom Plant, 1125 Riverfront Parkway, Chattanooga, TN 37402:

  • Monday, August 17, testing at the Alstom Plant is open daily from 7-11:30 a.m.

 

Union Hill Baptist Church, 1800 N Chamberlain Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37406

  • Saturday, August 22, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Sunday, August 23, 12-3 p.m.

 

These sites are open to the public without an appointment or referral. Free transportation is available. Call the Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at (423) 209-8383 for COVID-19 questions, or to schedule transportation to a testing site. The hotline is open Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

 


August 16, 2020

Hamilton County Coronavirus Deaths Climbs 1 To 61; Tennessee Deaths Increase By 21

August 16, 2020

Catoosa County Has 5 More Coronavirus Deaths; Georgia Has 33 New Deaths

August 16, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


The county Heath Department said Sunday reported 74 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 6,768. There was one more death bringing the toll to 61. Tennessee had 21 more coronavirus ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been an additional 33 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 4,702. There were 1,873 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BLACK, DAVID HEZEKIAN 7477 COMMOMS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County AGGRAVATED ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Hamilton County Coronavirus Deaths Climbs 1 To 61; Tennessee Deaths Increase By 21

The county Heath Department said Sunday reported 74 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 6,768. There was one more death bringing the toll to 61. Tennessee had 21 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 1,366, state Health Department officials. There were 1,961 new cases in the state for a total of 133,708. There were 34 more patients hospitalized to bring ... (click for more)

Catoosa County Has 5 More Coronavirus Deaths; Georgia Has 33 New Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been an additional 33 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 4,702. There were 1,873 new cases as that total reached 237,030 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 22,028 - up 59 since Saturday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 709 cases; 16 deaths, up 5; 55 hospitalizations ... (click for more)

Opinion

Jerry Summers: What To Do With General A.P. Stewart

Since the courthouse entrance on the south end of the Hamilton County Courthouse has been closed to any entrance/exit traffic since 9/11, I doubt that it has been given as much attention as professed by the advocates for the removal of General A. P. Stewart. The General seems to have tried to rectify his military career by serving as the first superintendent of the Chickamauga Battlefield ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A National Embarrassment

Portland, Oregon, where violent riots have held center stage for 80 consecutive nights, has become a national embarrassment. After the city’s ultra-left attorney general announced he would not seek criminal charges against the rioters who have been arrested in the last two-and-a-half months of urban terror, the Oregon State Police are so incensed at the madness they just packed ... (click for more)

Sports

CFC Wins 2-0 At Detroit City FC

The Chattanooga Football Club traveled to Detroit City FC this weekend for a key NISL League matchup. Chattanooga will return with a big three points in the league standings, winning 2-0. Guatemalan Darwin Lom give CFC an early 1-0 lead in the third minute off an assist from Ian McGrath. Zeca Ferraz pushed the CFC advantage to 2-0 after finishing off a corner kick early ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Red Wolves Fall 1-0 At Greenville

The Chattanooga Red Wolves traveled to Greenville this weekend to take on Greenville Triumph FC. Greenville's Lachlan McLean would score the only goal of the match in the 71st minute to give the home time the win. Chattanooga will continue USL League One play this Saturday at home as they take on South Georgia Tormenta FC. Kick off is set for 5 p.m. at Chi Memorial Stadium ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors