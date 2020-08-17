CSAS Closed Due To Coronavirus; 133 County School Staff Members Either With Active Cases, Active Close Contacts Or Awaiting Tests

Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences has temporarily shut down due to coronavirus issues.

County School officials said its students were shifted to online learning today (Monday) in order to clean the building and conduct contact tracing.

Other county schools were open and operating with students divided into groups meeting on alternate days with Wednesdays and weekends as cleaning days.

Officials said 13 county school staff members have active cases of coronavirus.

Another 35 are listed as "active close contacts." A close contact is defined as "any individual who was within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes starting from two days before illness onset (or, for asymptomatic patients, two days prior to positive specimen collection) until the time the patient is isolated."

There are 85 county school staff members awaiting test results to determine if they have the virus.

School officials said they plan to eventually provide numbers regarding students and coronavirus, but those numbers have not yet been posted.