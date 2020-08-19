 Wednesday, August 19, 2020 82.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Wednesday, August 19, 2020
The Chattanooga Police Department Homicide and Fugitive Units are asking for community assistance with locating a suspect they say was involved in a homicide that occurred at a residence in the 4800 block of 15th Avenue on Monday.
 
The suspect has been identified as Brandon Deonte McDaniel.
 
Donald Troutwine, 25, was shot Monday evening and died from his injuries after a shot was fired into his home following an altercation. 


Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 4800 block of 15th Avenue at approximately 8:13 p.m.

Upon arrival, police located Mr. Troutwine suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was taken by Hamilton County EMS to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police earlier said, "It was stated to investigators that prior to the shooting an adult male entered the residence threatening violence then exited the home. Soon after, a suspect shot into the home, striking the victim. The incident appears to be isolated to those involved."

Anyone with information about McDaniel's whereabouts is asked to call the CPD Homicide tip line at (423) 643-5100 or submit tips by downloading CPD's mobile app, Chattanooga PD Mobile, for free on iPhone and Android.
 
He is described as a 21-year-old black male who is 5'8" and 170 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

 


Brandon McDaniel Sought In Monday Night Murder Of Donald Troutwine

Request For Rezoning For Dollar General At Apison Is Withdrawn; Panel Approves PILOT, Bond Issue

Walker County Branch Libraries To Increase Public Access In Response To COVID


Request For Rezoning For Dollar General At Apison Is Withdrawn; Panel Approves PILOT, Bond Issue

Opinion

Keep CSLA Where It Is

Roy Exum: The Mail-Vote Dilemma

Sports

Dale Hughes Played Big Role In Establishing Lee University Basketball

Dan Fleser: It's Christmas For UT Football Fans

