Brandon McDaniel Arrested In Monday Night Murder Of Donald Troutwine; Witnesses Say Man Barged In Yelling About Cellphone

Brandon McDaniel
Brandon McDaniel
Brandon Deonte McDaniel, 21, has been taken into custody in a homicide that occurred at a residence in the 4800 block of 15th Avenue on Monday.
 
Donald Troutwine, 25, was shot Monday evening and died from his injuries after a shot was fired into his home following an altercation.
 
Multiple witnesses said the victim was sitting in his living room when a man came into the residence yelling about a missing cellphone.
 
The man said he was going to "shoot up" the residence. Then he walked outside.
 
Just as he left the witnesses said they heard one shot. Donald Troutwine said he had been shot and he got up and ran into the kitchen, where he collapsed on the floor.
 
One witness said he saw the man fire one time into the residence with a dark-colored firearm. He then ran to a white Jeep and fled the scene.
 
Two witnesses were shown a photo lineup and they picked out McDaniel.
 
A single shell casing was found in the front yard.
 
A window on the front of the house was damaged.
 
Police found blood on the floor of the kitchen.
 
Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 4800 block of 15th Avenue at approximately 8:13 p.m.


Upon arrival, police located Mr. Troutwine suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was taken by Hamilton County EMS to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police earlier said, "It was stated to investigators that prior to the shooting an adult male entered the residence threatening violence then exited the home. Soon after, a suspect shot into the home, striking the victim. The incident appears to be isolated to those involved."

Acting on a tip that was called in to police, the CPD Fugitive Unit, CPD Gun Team, Hamilton County Fugitive Unit, U.S. Marshals, and ATF apprehended McDaniel at a residence in the 2700 block of Dodson Avenue. McDaniel is being held at the Hamilton County Jail.

 



Bill Lusk Not Running Again For Signal Mountain Council; Anderson, Gardner, Graham, Harrison, Poss Go After 3 Open Seats

18-Year-Old Approved For Beer License At El Embargo

Signal Mountain Council member Bill Lusk has opted not to run for a new term. Mr. Lusk at one time served as the town's mayor. That means three seats on the five-member panel will be up ... (click for more)

At the fourth meeting of the Chattanooga Beer Board where El Embargo was on the agenda, Galdino Chavez, its 18-year-old owner, was approved for a beer license. At the previous meetings there ... (click for more)

The Health Department reported an additional 64 coronavirus cases in Hamilton County Wednesday, bringing the new total to 7,149. There are no more deaths and the toll remains at 63. Hamilton ... (click for more)



Bill Lusk Not Running Again For Signal Mountain Council; Anderson, Gardner, Graham, Harrison, Poss Go After 3 Open Seats

Signal Mountain Council member Bill Lusk has opted not to run for a new term. Mr. Lusk at one time served as the town's mayor. That means three seats on the five-member panel will be up for grabs in the Nov. 3 election. Mayor Dan Landrum and Council member Susannah Murdock have terms running until 2022. Incumbent Cheryl Graham will be on the ballot. Other candidates ... (click for more)

18-Year-Old Approved For Beer License At El Embargo

At the fourth meeting of the Chattanooga Beer Board where El Embargo was on the agenda, Galdino Chavez, its 18-year-old owner, was approved for a beer license. At the previous meetings there was confusion and uncertainty about an under-age owner and the legality of his running a business that sells alcoholic beverages. At the June 4 board meeting, the application was for Fugencio ... (click for more)

Opinion

Keep CSLA Where It Is

How do you solve a problem like... I bet you thought I was going to say Maria. But I am thinking of another plucky, well loved underdog in a decades long local saga - Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts. Not unlike many schools and teachers in the county, CSLA teachers have been essentially like Maria making play clothes out of old drapes as they creatively navigate the hurdles ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Cops Resign In Droves

Viktor Frankl, the great Austrian psychiatrist whose massive knowledge and wisdom was earned as a prisoner in a World War II concentration camp, once said, “Between stimulus and response there is a space. In that space is our power to choose our response. In our response lies our growth and our freedom.” Well, our dear USofA is in quite a delicate ‘space’ right now. If you dare ... (click for more)

Sports

Dale Hughes Played Big Role In Establishing Lee University Basketball

It may come as a surprise to those who are not longtime members of the Bradley County and Lee University community that Dale R. Hughes was a solid leader in helping get basketball headed in the right direction. During that period, his Lee clubs were widely known as the Vikings. A native of Canton, Ohio, Dale transferred from Kent State University to Lee College during the 1960-61 ... (click for more)

Cheyanne Tarango Hired As Chattanooga Softball Assistant Coach

The Chattanooga Mocs softball program and head coach Frank Reed have announced Wednesday the hiring of former Tennessee Lady Vol and Mexico National Team standout Cheyanne Tarango as an assistant coach on the staff. Coach. Tarango will work primarily with the pitching staff after a highly successful pitching career across various playing levels in the sport. The Anaheim Hills, ... (click for more)


