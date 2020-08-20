Jim Adams Retiring After Long Tenure At Soddy Daisy; Collegedale Incumbents Run Again

For the first time in many years, the name of Jim Adams will not be on the ballot at Soddy Daisy.

Mr. Adams, who served over two decades and is a former mayor, chose not to seek re-election.

However, incumbents Mayor Gene-o Shipley and Commissioner Max Lowe are running again.

Other commission candidates in the Nov. 3 election will be Jim Coleman and Steve Everett.

At Collegedale, Mayor Debbie Baker, Vice Mayor Tim Johnson and Commissioner Katie Lamb are back on the ballot.

The other two incumbents, Phil Garver and Ethan White, have terms running until 2022.

Other Collegedale Commission candidates who qualified are Johnnie Hoskins and Matthew Sadler.