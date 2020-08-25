 Tuesday, August 25, 2020 81.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Rep. Carter Is Out Of ICU

Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Rep. Mike Carter is currently being treated for COVID-19 at Erlanger and has been released from ICU care. 

He tweeted, "Feeling much, much better today. Moved to a regular room last night. Up and moving around, breathing easily. Hope to be home very soon. Can’t thank the fantastic staff at Erlanger enough. Our community is lucky to have such a first rate hospital. Thanks again for your prayers."

Rep. Carter said that his age and asthma put him at a higher risk for the virus. 

It was reported that Rep. Carter received a donation of COVID-19 convalescent plasma that has helped with his recovery. 


A woman living in Bridgeport, Alabama, is charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services for allegedly falsely reporting a Tennessee residence in order to obtain TennCare benefits for herself

Veronica Roldan, 40, was struck and killed Monday night in Cleveland, while riding her bike. The accident happened at Wildwood Avenue and 12th Street Southeast. Ms. Roldan was attempting

Alabama Woman Charged With TennCare Fraud

A woman living in Bridgeport, Alabama, is charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services for allegedly falsely reporting a Tennessee residence in order to obtain TennCare benefits for herself and her two children. The Office of Inspector General (OIG) along with the South Pittsburg Police Department on Tuesday announced the arrest of Aaliyah Evett, 24, also known as Aaliyah

Bicyclist Struck And Killed Monday Night In Cleveland

Bicyclist Struck And Killed Monday Night In Cleveland

Veronica Roldan, 40, was struck and killed Monday night in Cleveland, while riding her bike. The accident happened at Wildwood Avenue and 12th Street Southeast. Ms. Roldan was attempting to make a left-hand turn when a Ford Explorer ran into her. Authorities said Ms. Roldan failed to stop at a stop sign.

Opinion

Rep. Fleischmann: America Must Support Nuclear Energy

Rep. Fleischmann: America Must Support Nuclear Energy

As millions of young people graduate around the nation, it is natural that they consider their next steps, especially in these times of extraordinary economic hardship and uncertainty. Generations of high school graduates have been wrongly led to believe that in order to obtain high wage employment, the only options is a four-year degree at a traditional college or university.

Roy Exum: A Cemetery Watchman

Roy Exum: A Cemetery Watchman

The story comes to me from Oklahoma. I do not know who wrote it, nor its origin, but I hope you will read it and imagine my first reading, just now, as you do … - - - My friend Kevin and I are volunteers at a National Cemetery in Oklahoma and put in a few days a month in a 'slightly larger' uniform. Today had been a long, long day and I just wanted to get the day over with

Sports

Vols' Trey Smith Honored As Pre-Season First Team All-American

Vols' Trey Smith Honored As Pre-Season First Team All-American

The preseason accolades continue to roll in for Tennessee offensive guard Trey Smith as the senior garnered first-team All-America honors from the Associated Press, the organization announced Tuesday. Smith has picked up multiple first-team All-America accolades, including from Athlon, CBSSports.com, Phil Steele and Sporting News. Smith is considered one of the top three

Tennessee Announces Adjusted-Seating Ticket Plan For Neyland Stadium

Tennessee Announces Adjusted-Seating Ticket Plan For Neyland Stadium

To align with state and local social-distancing guidelines for public gatherings, Tennessee Athletics has finalized its adjusted seating model for the 2020 football season at Neyland Stadium. Pending the status of the current pandemic, our hope is that this plan is only required for one season and that Neyland Stadium can return to its traditional seating model in 2021. At


