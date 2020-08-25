Rep. Carter Is Out Of ICU

Rep. Mike Carter is currently being treated for COVID-19 at Erlanger and has been released from ICU care.

He tweeted, "Feeling much, much better today. Moved to a regular room last night. Up and moving around, breathing easily. Hope to be home very soon. Can’t thank the fantastic staff at Erlanger enough. Our community is lucky to have such a first rate hospital. Thanks again for your prayers."

Rep. Carter said that his age and asthma put him at a higher risk for the virus.

It was reported that Rep. Carter received a donation of COVID-19 convalescent plasma that has helped with his recovery.