Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, RUBY JEAN 
118 MARGARETA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
----
ARROWOOD, MICHAEL RICHARD 
907 MASTERSON AVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
BLACKMON, TAMMY NICHOLE 
1419 CYPRESS COURT CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
----
BOSTON, RALPH ALEXANDER 
1507 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
----
BRETT, DUSTIN WILLIAM 
1602 48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
CAPONE, TAMMY LYNNE 
11 SHERWOOD FOREST LANE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
COSBY, DAVID LAMAR 
2131 EAST 27TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
DAVIS, ZACHARY T 
538 8TH ST NW CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
----
FINLEY, ERIC DEWAYNE 
2810 SAINT JOHNS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
----
FITCH, JACOBIA D 
284 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
EVADING ARREST
----
FOSKEY, AARON JAY 
4270 GREEN ACRES DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
----
FOSTER, CODY 
200 REEDS COVER D WHITWELL, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
----
HARDIN, OCTAVIOUS D 
HOMELESS DRIFTER JACKSON, 38305 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
HENDERSON, LATOYA SHANESE 
807 WEST MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
----
HERNANDEZ HERNANDEZ, FERNANDO 
3615 ALTAMIRA DR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
----
HESS, JOHN DAVID 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
HOLLAND, WILLIAM JASON 
1233 LENALANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
----
JACKSON, SCARLETT LACE 
915 SOUTH SEMINOLE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING ARREST (CAPIAS FOR ARREST OF PROBATIONER)
----
JACKSON, VERNON ANDREW 
1305 REEVES AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SHOPLIFTING CAPIAS
----
JACOWAY, RONALD LEE 
1015 BELMEAD CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
----
JOHNSON, JONATHAN TITUS 
705 COLEMAN CEMENTARY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
----
LAYNE, RAYMOND WAYNE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
----
MAHONEY, ANTHONY MATTHEW 
157 LEA RD WILDWOOD, 30757 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
----
MATHIS, DANIEL DUWAYNE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
----
MEARS, CRYSTAL MARIE 
424 KING RIDGE DR HIXSON, 373433842 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PET TO REVOKE (TAMPERING 19000692 NO SHOW)
----
MEARS, ZACKERY DAVID 
520 LEAFWOOD DR HIXSON, 373433842 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
MYLES, RICKEY RICARDO 
265 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
----
ORTIZ, FATY 
2005 E 32ND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
UNDERAGE DRINKING
----
PACE, MIRANDA RACHELE 
3311 FAIRMOUNT HGT SIGNAL MNT, 37433 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
PARKER, NICHOLAS ANTONIO 
238 WEATHERFORD DR NE CLEVELAND, 373124788 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
PINION, MELISSA MARGARET 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
----
POWELL, DARRELL MATTHEW 
9224 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
RAMOS RAFAEL, JUAN ELIAS 
2005 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
REED, TRACY DAWN 
HOMELESS/727 E11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
----
ROGERS, JESSICA NICOLE 
1052 HIRAM AVE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
FALSE REPORTS
----
SANDERS, CEDERICK B 
7117 CHEROKEE TRAIL ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
----
SIMMONS, ISAIAH JAMAL 
1909 S ROBBINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HARASSMENT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
----
STRINGER, THOMAS LEE 
9216 HIDDEN MOUNTAIN DRIVE EAST BRAINERD, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEAVING SCENE OF A CRASH
----
THOMPSON, GARY LEE 
830 KEY CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
----
THURMAN, WAYNE SCOTT 
1714 OLIVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
----
WILKINSON, SHOAL BRYANT 
25800 ELSIE GILL ROAD HOLDEN, 40744 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
----
WILSON, SOMMER LEE 
11 N HOWELL AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (UNDER 1000)
----
YOUNCE, TONYA RANA 
3451 HARRIS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FALSE REPORTS

ANDERSON, RUBY JEAN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/06/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
ARROWOOD, MICHAEL RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/09/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BLACKMON, TAMMY NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/16/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
BRETT, DUSTIN WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/08/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FITCH, JACOBIA D
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/12/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • EVADING ARREST
FOSKEY, AARON JAY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/26/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
FOSTER, CODY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/06/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HARDIN, OCTAVIOUS D
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/30/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HENDERSON, LATOYA SHANESE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/18/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
HERNANDEZ HERNANDEZ, FERNANDO
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/30/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
HOLLAND, WILLIAM JASON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/22/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
JACKSON, SCARLETT LACE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/22/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST (CAPIAS FOR ARREST OF PROBATIONER)
JACKSON, VERNON ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/28/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • SHOPLIFTING CAPIAS
JACOWAY, RONALD LEE
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 03/03/1952
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
JOHNSON, JONATHAN TITUS
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/13/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MATHIS, DANIEL DUWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/23/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
MEARS, CRYSTAL MARIE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/27/1984
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • PET TO REVOKE (TAMPERING 19000692 NO SHOW)
MEARS, ZACKERY DAVID
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/30/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MYLES, RICKEY RICARDO
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/20/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
PACE, MIRANDA RACHELE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/03/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PADGETT, ROBERT ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/27/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
PARKER, NICHOLAS ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/04/1979
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PINION, MELISSA MARGARET
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/15/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
POWELL, DARRELL MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/26/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RAMOS RAFAEL, JUAN ELIAS
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/22/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ROGERS, JESSICA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/12/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • FALSE REPORTS
SANDERS, CEDERICK B
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/01/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
THOMPSON, GARY LEE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 11/04/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TRINKNER, WILLIAM SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 05/25/1969
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK
WILSON, SOMMER LEE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/27/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (UNDER 1000)
YOUNCE, TONYA RANA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/08/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY


August 26, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

August 25, 2020

Soddy Daisy Man Facing Child Sex Charges After Investigation That Began In Kansas City

August 25, 2020

Alabama Woman Charged With TennCare Fraud


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, RUBY JEAN 118 MARGARETA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 45 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ASSAULT ---- ... (click for more)

A Soddy Daisy man is facing child sex charges after an investigation that began in Kansas City, Mo. Tommy James Keen, 45, was charged with aggravated sexual battery. Last Tuesday, members ... (click for more)

A woman living in Bridgeport, Alabama, is charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services for allegedly falsely reporting a Tennessee residence in order to obtain TennCare benefits for herself ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, RUBY JEAN 118 MARGARETA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 45 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ASSAULT ---- ARROWOOD, MICHAEL RICHARD 907 MASTERSON AVE HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 42 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County PUBLIC INTOXICATION ---- BLACKMON, TAMMY NICHOLE 1419 ... (click for more)

Soddy Daisy Man Facing Child Sex Charges After Investigation That Began In Kansas City

A Soddy Daisy man is facing child sex charges after an investigation that began in Kansas City, Mo. Tommy James Keen, 45, was charged with aggravated sexual battery. Last Tuesday, members of the Chattanooga Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant at Keen's home. The search warrant was based off images that were seized by Homeland Security agents in ... (click for more)

Opinion

Rep. Fleischmann: America Must Support Nuclear Energy

As millions of young people graduate around the nation, it is natural that they consider their next steps, especially in these times of extraordinary economic hardship and uncertainty. Generations of high school graduates have been wrongly led to believe that in order to obtain high wage employment, the only options is a four-year degree at a traditional college or university. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Six Things To Loathe

It’s increasingly hard to know who exactly is pulling America’s puppet strings but when I launched my Morning Readings yesterday, it became quickly obvious that my country seems to be about two inches shy of being left of plumb. Yes, I believe we are somewhat off center and that the tail is now wagging the dog. Here are six reasons the true American people can’t be quiet for too ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols' Trey Smith Honored As Pre-Season First Team All-American

The preseason accolades continue to roll in for Tennessee offensive guard Trey Smith as the senior garnered first-team All-America honors from the Associated Press, the organization announced Tuesday. Smith has picked up multiple first-team All-America accolades, including from Athlon, CBSSports.com, Phil Steele and Sporting News. Smith is considered one of the top three ... (click for more)

Tennessee Announces Adjusted-Seating Ticket Plan For Neyland Stadium

To align with state and local social-distancing guidelines for public gatherings, Tennessee Athletics has finalized its adjusted seating model for the 2020 football season at Neyland Stadium. Pending the status of the current pandemic, our hope is that this plan is only required for one season and that Neyland Stadium can return to its traditional seating model in 2021. At ... (click for more)


