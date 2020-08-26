Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANDERSON, RUBY JEAN
118 MARGARETA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
----
ARROWOOD, MICHAEL RICHARD
907 MASTERSON AVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
BLACKMON, TAMMY NICHOLE
1419 CYPRESS COURT CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
----
BOSTON, RALPH ALEXANDER
1507 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
----
BRETT, DUSTIN WILLIAM
1602 48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
CAPONE, TAMMY LYNNE
11 SHERWOOD FOREST LANE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
COSBY, DAVID LAMAR
2131 EAST 27TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
DAVIS, ZACHARY T
538 8TH ST NW CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
----
FINLEY, ERIC DEWAYNE
2810 SAINT JOHNS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
----
FITCH, JACOBIA D
284 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
EVADING ARREST
----
FOSKEY, AARON JAY
4270 GREEN ACRES DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
----
FOSTER, CODY
200 REEDS COVER D WHITWELL, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
----
HARDIN, OCTAVIOUS D
HOMELESS DRIFTER JACKSON, 38305
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
HENDERSON, LATOYA SHANESE
807 WEST MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
----
HERNANDEZ HERNANDEZ, FERNANDO
3615 ALTAMIRA DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
----
HESS, JOHN DAVID
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
HOLLAND, WILLIAM JASON
1233 LENALANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
----
JACKSON, SCARLETT LACE
915 SOUTH SEMINOLE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING ARREST (CAPIAS FOR ARREST OF PROBATIONER)
----
JACKSON, VERNON ANDREW
1305 REEVES AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SHOPLIFTING CAPIAS
----
JACOWAY, RONALD LEE
1015 BELMEAD CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
----
JOHNSON, JONATHAN TITUS
705 COLEMAN CEMENTARY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
----
LAYNE, RAYMOND WAYNE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
----
MAHONEY, ANTHONY MATTHEW
157 LEA RD WILDWOOD, 30757
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
----
MATHIS, DANIEL DUWAYNE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
----
MEARS, CRYSTAL MARIE
424 KING RIDGE DR HIXSON, 373433842
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PET TO REVOKE (TAMPERING 19000692 NO SHOW)
----
MEARS, ZACKERY DAVID
520 LEAFWOOD DR HIXSON, 373433842
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
MYLES, RICKEY RICARDO
265 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
----
ORTIZ, FATY
2005 E 32ND STREET CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
UNDERAGE DRINKING
----
PACE, MIRANDA RACHELE
3311 FAIRMOUNT HGT SIGNAL MNT, 37433
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
PARKER, NICHOLAS ANTONIO
238 WEATHERFORD DR NE CLEVELAND, 373124788
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
PINION, MELISSA MARGARET
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
----
POWELL, DARRELL MATTHEW
9224 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
RAMOS RAFAEL, JUAN ELIAS
2005 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
REED, TRACY DAWN
HOMELESS/727 E11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
----
ROGERS, JESSICA NICOLE
1052 HIRAM AVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
FALSE REPORTS
----
SANDERS, CEDERICK B
7117 CHEROKEE TRAIL ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
----
SIMMONS, ISAIAH JAMAL
1909 S ROBBINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HARASSMENT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
----
STRINGER, THOMAS LEE
9216 HIDDEN MOUNTAIN DRIVE EAST BRAINERD, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEAVING SCENE OF A CRASH
----
THOMPSON, GARY LEE
830 KEY CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
----
THURMAN, WAYNE SCOTT
1714 OLIVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
----
WILKINSON, SHOAL BRYANT
25800 ELSIE GILL ROAD HOLDEN, 40744
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
----
WILSON, SOMMER LEE
11 N HOWELL AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (UNDER 1000)
----
YOUNCE, TONYA RANA
3451 HARRIS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FALSE REPORTS
Here are the mug shots:
|ANDERSON, RUBY JEAN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/06/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2020
Charge(s):
|
|ARROWOOD, MICHAEL RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/09/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2020
Charge(s):
|
|BLACKMON, TAMMY NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/16/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2020
Charge(s):
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
|
|BRETT, DUSTIN WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/08/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FITCH, JACOBIA D
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/12/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- EVADING ARREST
|
|FOSKEY, AARON JAY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/26/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2020
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|FOSTER, CODY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/06/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HARDIN, OCTAVIOUS D
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/30/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2020
Charge(s):
|
|HENDERSON, LATOYA SHANESE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/18/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|HERNANDEZ HERNANDEZ, FERNANDO
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/30/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2020
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
|
|HOLLAND, WILLIAM JASON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/22/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2020
Charge(s):
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
|
|JACKSON, SCARLETT LACE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/22/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2020
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST (CAPIAS FOR ARREST OF PROBATIONER)
|
|JACKSON, VERNON ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/28/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2020
Charge(s):
|
|JACOWAY, RONALD LEE
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 03/03/1952
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|JOHNSON, JONATHAN TITUS
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/13/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MATHIS, DANIEL DUWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/23/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2020
Charge(s):
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
|
|MEARS, CRYSTAL MARIE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/27/1984
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2020
Charge(s):
- PET TO REVOKE (TAMPERING 19000692 NO SHOW)
|
|MEARS, ZACKERY DAVID
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/30/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MYLES, RICKEY RICARDO
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/20/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2020
Charge(s):
|
|PACE, MIRANDA RACHELE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/03/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PADGETT, ROBERT ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/27/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2020
Charge(s):
|
|PARKER, NICHOLAS ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/04/1979
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PINION, MELISSA MARGARET
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/15/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2020
Charge(s):
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
|
|POWELL, DARRELL MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/26/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RAMOS RAFAEL, JUAN ELIAS
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/22/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2020
Charge(s):
|
|ROGERS, JESSICA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/12/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2020
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- FALSE REPORTS
|
|SANDERS, CEDERICK B
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/01/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|THOMPSON, GARY LEE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 11/04/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|TRINKNER, WILLIAM SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 05/25/1969
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK
|
|WILSON, SOMMER LEE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/27/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2020
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (UNDER 1000)
|
|YOUNCE, TONYA RANA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/08/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2020
Charge(s):
|