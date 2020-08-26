Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, RUBY JEAN

118 MARGARETA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT

----

ARROWOOD, MICHAEL RICHARD

907 MASTERSON AVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

----

BLACKMON, TAMMY NICHOLE

1419 CYPRESS COURT CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

----

BOSTON, RALPH ALEXANDER

1507 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

----

BRETT, DUSTIN WILLIAM

1602 48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

CAPONE, TAMMY LYNNE

11 SHERWOOD FOREST LANE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

----

COSBY, DAVID LAMAR

2131 EAST 27TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

DAVIS, ZACHARY T

538 8TH ST NW CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST

----

FINLEY, ERIC DEWAYNE

2810 SAINT JOHNS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

----

FITCH, JACOBIA D

284 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

EVADING ARREST

----

FOSKEY, AARON JAY

4270 GREEN ACRES DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY

----

FOSTER, CODY

200 REEDS COVER D WHITWELL, 37379

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

----

HARDIN, OCTAVIOUS D

HOMELESS DRIFTER JACKSON, 38305

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

----

HENDERSON, LATOYA SHANESE

807 WEST MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

----

HERNANDEZ HERNANDEZ, FERNANDO

3615 ALTAMIRA DR EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR

----

HESS, JOHN DAVID

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

----

HOLLAND, WILLIAM JASON

1233 LENALANE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

----

JACKSON, SCARLETT LACE

915 SOUTH SEMINOLE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

EVADING ARREST (CAPIAS FOR ARREST OF PROBATIONER)

----

JACKSON, VERNON ANDREW

1305 REEVES AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

SHOPLIFTING CAPIAS

----

JACOWAY, RONALD LEE

1015 BELMEAD CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 68 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

----

JOHNSON, JONATHAN TITUS

705 COLEMAN CEMENTARY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

----

LAYNE, RAYMOND WAYNE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

----

MAHONEY, ANTHONY MATTHEW

157 LEA RD WILDWOOD, 30757

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

----

MATHIS, DANIEL DUWAYNE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

----

MEARS, CRYSTAL MARIE

424 KING RIDGE DR HIXSON, 373433842

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

PET TO REVOKE (TAMPERING 19000692 NO SHOW)

----

MEARS, ZACKERY DAVID

520 LEAFWOOD DR HIXSON, 373433842

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

MYLES, RICKEY RICARDO

265 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

----

ORTIZ, FATY

2005 E 32ND STREET CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

UNDERAGE DRINKING

----

PACE, MIRANDA RACHELE

3311 FAIRMOUNT HGT SIGNAL MNT, 37433

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

PARKER, NICHOLAS ANTONIO

238 WEATHERFORD DR NE CLEVELAND, 373124788

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

PINION, MELISSA MARGARET

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

----

POWELL, DARRELL MATTHEW

9224 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

RAMOS RAFAEL, JUAN ELIAS

2005 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

----

REED, TRACY DAWN

HOMELESS/727 E11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

----

ROGERS, JESSICA NICOLE

1052 HIRAM AVE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

FALSE REPORTS

----

SANDERS, CEDERICK B

7117 CHEROKEE TRAIL ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

----

SIMMONS, ISAIAH JAMAL

1909 S ROBBINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HARASSMENT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

----

STRINGER, THOMAS LEE

9216 HIDDEN MOUNTAIN DRIVE EAST BRAINERD, 37421

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LEAVING SCENE OF A CRASH

----

THOMPSON, GARY LEE

830 KEY CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

----

THURMAN, WAYNE SCOTT

1714 OLIVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

----

WILKINSON, SHOAL BRYANT

25800 ELSIE GILL ROAD HOLDEN, 40744

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

----

WILSON, SOMMER LEE

11 N HOWELL AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (UNDER 1000)

----

YOUNCE, TONYA RANA

3451 HARRIS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FALSE REPORTS

Here are the mug shots:

