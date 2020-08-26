Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department Station 2 Temporarily Out Of Service Due To Accident Damage

The Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department Station 2 (5402 Highway 58) will be temporarily out of service due to an accident that occurred Tuesday night.

At 7:30 p.m., during monthly training, a firefighter was driving an engine out of the garage when the truck’s side door malfunctioned, opened on its own and caught the top of the garage door and destroyed the front of the fire station. No injuries were reported.

Damages to the fire engine and the fire station are unknown at this time.

Hamilton County Engineering, Risk Management, and Maintenance will be assessing the damage today.

The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department is an automatic Mutual Aid for any fire calls in the area of Birchwood and Georgetown area for Highway 58 Station 2.