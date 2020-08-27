Hamilton County Has 3 More COVID Deaths; ICU Count Drops To 13

There have been three new COVID-19-related deaths, the Hamilton County Health Department announced on Thursday. The toll has climbed to 72.

An additional 86 coronavirus cases were reported in Hamilton County, bringing the new total to 7,683.

There have been 6,009 Hamilton County residents recover from the virus and there are currently 1,602 active cases, an increase of 83 since Wednesday.

There are 49 COVID patients in Chattanooga hospitals, plus two that are suspected. Those include 17 Hamilton County residents. Intensive Care patients dropped from 21 to 13.

Tennessee had 25 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 1,673, state Health Department officials said.



There were 1,826 new cases in the state for a total of 149,179.



There were 74 more patients hospitalized to bring that total to 6,677.



There have been 111,416 people recover from the virus.



Testing numbers are above 2.125 million.

Here are the numbers by county:



Shelby County: 26,504 cases, up 170; 377 deaths, up 3



Davidson County: 23,181 cases, up 125; 251 deaths, up 1



Knox County: 6,099 cases, up 111; 51 deaths



Bledsoe County: 772 cases, up 2; 3 deaths



Bradley County: 2,416 cases, up 18; 16 deaths



Franklin County: 460 cases, up 16; 4 deaths



Grundy County: 147 cases, up 4; 2 deaths



Marion County: 314 cases, up 6; 6 deaths



McMinn County: 765 cases, up 23; 21 deaths



Meigs County: 151 cases, up 9; 2 deaths



Monroe County: 681 cases, up 27; 14 deaths, up 1



Polk County: 318 cases, up 4; 10 deaths



Rhea County: 635 cases, up 8; 3 deaths, up 1



Sequatchie County: 141 cases, up 3; 1 death



For more information on COVID-19, call the Health Department’s hotline at 209-8383, or visit their website at Health.HamiltonTN.org.