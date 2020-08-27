 Thursday, August 27, 2020 87.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Hamilton County Has 3 More COVID Deaths; ICU Count Drops To 13

Thursday, August 27, 2020

There have been three new COVID-19-related deaths, the Hamilton County Health Department announced on Thursday. The toll has climbed to 72.

 

An additional 86 coronavirus cases were reported in Hamilton County, bringing the new total to 7,683.

 

There have been 6,009 Hamilton County residents recover from the virus and there are currently 1,602 active cases, an increase of 83 since Wednesday. 

 

There are 49 COVID patients in Chattanooga hospitals, plus two that are suspected. Those include 17 Hamilton County residents. Intensive Care patients dropped from 21 to 13.

 

Tennessee had 25 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 1,673, state Health Department officials said. 

There were 1,826 new cases in the state for a total of 149,179.

There were 74 more patients hospitalized to bring that total to 6,677.

There have been 111,416 people recover from the virus.

Testing numbers are above 2.125 million.

Here are the numbers by county:

Shelby County: 26,504 cases, up 170; 377 deaths, up 3

Davidson County: 23,181 cases, up 125; 251 deaths, up 1

Knox County: 6,099 cases, up 111; 51 deaths

Bledsoe County:  772 cases, up 2; 3 deaths

Bradley County: 2,416 cases, up 18; 16 deaths

Franklin County: 460 cases, up 16; 4 deaths

Grundy County: 147 cases, up 4; 2 deaths

Marion County: 314 cases, up 6; 6 deaths

McMinn County: 765 cases, up 23; 21 deaths

Meigs County: 151 cases, up 9; 2 deaths

Monroe County: 681 cases, up 27; 14 deaths, up 1

Polk County: 318 cases, up 4; 10 deaths

Rhea County: 635 cases, up 8; 3 deaths, up 1

Sequatchie County: 141 cases, up 3; 1 death

For more information on COVID-19, call the Health Department’s hotline at 209-8383, or visit their website at Health.HamiltonTN.org.

 


August 27, 2020

Rep. Mike Carter Home After Being Treated For COVID-19

August 27, 2020

Wreck On Thursday Afternoon Knocks Out Power To Section Of Brainerd

August 27, 2020

Red Bank Board Of Commissioners Meeting Agenda For Tuesday


Rep. Mike Carter is home after being treated for COVID-19. He tweeted, " I’m back at home and feeling better! Thank you again for your prayers, support, and encouragement!" Rep. Carter ... (click for more)

A wreck on Brainerd Road on Thursday afternoon knocked out power to a section of Brainerd. A black SUV wound up under a splintered power pole. It happened at the corner of Tuxedo Avenue.

I. Call to Order –Mayor Ruth Jeno II. Roll Call – City Manager Acting Mayor Jeno ____, Commissioner Howell _____ Commissioner LeCompte ___, Commissioner Rose ____ III. Invocation



Opinion

Students Need To Be In School

As a member of the Hamilton County School Board, I am very proud that Dr. Bryan Johnson and the Board decided and committed to open our schools. Since the very first discussion about opening schools this fall, Dr. Johnson was adamant that schools open because students need to be in school and our community wants to see our schools open and our children learning. It's troubling

Rep. Fleischmann: America Must Support Nuclear Energy

As millions of young people graduate around the nation, it is natural that they consider their next steps, especially in these times of extraordinary economic hardship and uncertainty. Generations of high school graduates have been wrongly led to believe that in order to obtain high wage employment, the only options is a four-year degree at a traditional college or university.

Sports

CFC Ready For Fans On Saturday

For the first time since 2019, Saturday will see the Chattanooga Football Club play in front of the Chattahooligans. Coach Peter Fuller has spent the last two weeks preparing his players for their matchup against New Amsterdam, and said the atmosphere in a (socially distanced) Finley Stadium will be a special one. "It's going to be incredible. And I'm more happy for the guys,

Vols' Trey Smith Honored As Pre-Season First Team All-American

The preseason accolades continue to roll in for Tennessee offensive guard Trey Smith as the senior garnered first-team All-America honors from the Associated Press, the organization announced Tuesday. Smith has picked up multiple first-team All-America accolades, including from Athlon, CBSSports.com, Phil Steele and Sporting News. Smith is considered one of the top three


