Red Bank Board Of Commissioners Meeting Agenda For Tuesday

V. Consideration of the Minutes for approval or correction:

A. August 18, 2020 Agenda Work Session

B. August 18, 2020 Commission Meeting



IX. Public Hearing

(a) Special Exception Permit Application for a Planned Unit Development, for 5005 Dayton Blvd.

Hamilton County Map Tax Parcel 099O B 001.01



X. Unfinished Business –

A. ORDINANCE NO. 20-1176 – AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RED BANK, TENNESSEE, TO AMEND THE FY 2021 OPERATING BUDGET, BEGINNING JULY 1, 2020 AND ENDING JUNE 30, 2021, IN ORDER TO APPROPRIATE CARRYOVER ENCUMBRANCES AND GRANT

FUNDING (SECOND AND FINAL READING)



XI. New Business

A. RESOLUTION NO. 20-1366 – A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY OF RED BANK, TENNESSEE,

AUTHORIZING THE ISSUANCE OF A SPECIAL EXCEPTIONS PERMIT FOR THE PLANNED

UNIT DEVELOPMENT AT 5005 DAYTON BOULEVARD



B. RESOLUTION NO. 20-1367 – A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE CHIEF OF POLICE TO SIGN A STATE AND LOCAL HIDTA TASK FORCE AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE CITY OF RED

BANK, TENNESSEE AND THE UNITED STATED DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE, DRUG

ENFORCEMENT ADMINISTRATION SOUTH TENNESSEE TASK FORCE



C. RESOLUTION NO. 20-1368 – A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING AN AGREEMENT BETWEEN

THE CITY OF RED BANK, TENNESSEE, AND TALLEY CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, INC. IN

AN AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $1,191,205.50



D. RESOLUTION NO. 20-1369 – A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING AN AGREEMENT BETWEEN

THE CITY OF RED BANK, TENNESSEE, AND KLEENCO CONSTRUCTION OF TENNESSEE,

INC., IN AN AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $109,758.55 FOR CONSTRUCTION OF A PARKING

LOT AT 3121 DAYTON BOULEVARD



E. RESOLUTION NO. 20-1370 – A RESOLUTION DECLARING SEIZED, FOUND, UNCLAIMED

PROPERTY AS SURPLUS AND AUTHORIZING THE SALE, TRADE OR DESTRUCTION

THEREOF



F. RESOLUTION NO. 20-1371 – A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY OF RED BANK, TENNESSEE,

ADOPTING THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION LOCAL GOVERNMENT

GUIDELINES FORM 1-2, “CONSULTANT SELECTION POLICY”



XII. Citizen Comments from Red Bank Citizens about items not on the Agenda (3 minute limit)



XIII. Adjournment