Health Department Seeing More COVID-19 In 11-20 Age Group; Concerns Expressed About Labor Day Gatherings

Friday, August 28, 2020

Recent Hamilton County Health Department data show an increase in new COVID-19 cases among the 11-20 year old age-band, officials of the Health Department said Friday. Case investigations reveal many of these new transmissions are epi-linked to social gatherings such as field trips, parties, sporting events, carpooling, and close contact with friends, it was stated.

 

“The biggest change in new COVID-19 positive cases is in the 11-20 age band,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes.

“Although young people have less risk of serious complications from COVID-19, they can spread it to their parents and grandparents who are at greater risk of hospitalization or death.”

 

She said Parents can help keep their children and others safe from COVID-19 by monitoring their children for COVID-19 symptoms; keeping children home if symptoms develop; following the guidance set forth by their schools; and consulting specific sport safety guidance provided by the TSSAA. 

 

Parents are encouraged to talk with their children about ways to minimize transmission risk while participating in extracurricular activities. Transmission risk can be minimized by:

·         Wearing a mask when around others, including in a shared vehicle or bus.

·         Maintaining six feet distance from people who don’t live in the same household.

·         Washing hands frequently.

·         Not sharing water bottles or other food or drink items.

 

The upcoming Labor Day holiday traditionally sees large gatherings for picnics, extended family reunions, and buffet-style food servings. However, all of these types of events greatly increase everyone’s risk for spreading the virus. The Health Department hopes to avoid spikes in new cases as were seen following both the Memorial Day and July 4th weekends, it was stated.

 

Officials said, "This year, limit gatherings to your household members, stay at home so as not to overcrowd public spaces, clean hands and surfaces frequently, and consolidate errands.

 

"Pre-symptomatic people are infectious to others up to 2 days prior to developing symptoms. Some people do not exhibit any symptoms during their infectious period, but can still pass the virus on to others. For this reason, it is vitally important to avoid large gatherings at this time, wear a mask when in public, and practice safe distancing of at least 6 feet from others outside your household unit.

 

"If you are sick with any COVID-19 symptoms, isolate at home, do not go out or invite others over."

 

Free Health Department COVID-19 testing is available at the following times and locations:

 

  • 7 Days a Week, 7AM-11:30AM, Health Department Testing Site at Alstom Plant, 1125 Riverfront Pkwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402. (This site will be closed on Labor Day.)
  • Saturday, August 29, 10AM-1PM, Mt. Canaan Baptist Church, 4801 Hwy 58, Chattanooga, TN 37416.
  • Sunday, August 30, 12PM-3PM, Mt. Canaan Baptist Church, 4801 Hwy 58, Chattanooga, TN 37416.

 


August 28, 2020

Bynum Gets 15-Year Prison Sentence In 2017 Murder At Shallowford Road Hotel

August 28, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

August 27, 2020

Rep. Mike Carter Home After Being Treated For COVID-19


Demetrius Bynum on Thursday pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the Aug. 28, 2017 homicide of Isaac Queen. In approving the plea agreement, Judge Don Poole sentenced Bynum to 15 years

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAILEY, DENNIS LEE 6874 GRAZING LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308 Age at Arrest: 46 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Rep. Mike Carter is home after being treated for COVID-19. He tweeted, " I'm back at home and feeling better! Thank you again for your prayers, support, and encouragement!" Rep. Carter



Bynum Gets 15-Year Prison Sentence In 2017 Murder At Shallowford Road Hotel

Demetrius Bynum on Thursday pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the Aug. 28, 2017 homicide of Isaac Queen. In approving the plea agreement, Judge Don Poole sentenced Bynum to 15 years in prison for the manslaughter charge and illegal possession and discharge of a gun. Assistant District Attorney Crystle Carrion said the victim's family was satisfied with the resolution

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAILEY, DENNIS LEE 6874 GRAZING LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308 Age at Arrest: 46 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED) ---- BROWN, TONYA LYNETTE 3528 CONNELLY LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412 Age at Arrest: 43 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

Students Need To Be In School

As a member of the Hamilton County School Board, I am very proud that Dr. Bryan Johnson and the Board decided and committed to open our schools. Since the very first discussion about opening schools this fall, Dr. Johnson was adamant that schools open because students need to be in school and our community wants to see our schools open and our children learning. It's troubling

Roy Exum: The Erlanger Struggle

The offer to buy Chattanooga's largest hospital this week was a total surprise. When I learned a private equity firm from Pennsylvania was offering $475 million to buy Erlanger Hospital it was, to use this 2020's Word of Year, "unprecedented." But like the coronavirus that has buckled our nation to its knees, senseless racial riots that have aggrieved our precious United States

New Amsterdam Cancels Match With CFC As "Statement For Racial Justice"

Chattanooga FC's Saturday night soccer match at Finley Stadium has been cancelled. Officials said, "Our opponents have declined to make the trip to play the game as a statement of support for racial justice and against police brutality. Chattanooga FC respects this decision made by New Amsterdam and their players. "Our club's mission is to use soccer as a tool to build

CFC Ready For Fans On Saturday

For the first time since 2019, Saturday will see the Chattanooga Football Club play in front of the Chattahooligans. Coach Peter Fuller has spent the last two weeks preparing his players for their matchup against New Amsterdam, and said the atmosphere in a (socially distanced) Finley Stadium will be a special one. "It's going to be incredible. And I'm more happy for the guys,


