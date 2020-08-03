 Monday, August 3, 2020 79.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Witnesses Say Nathaniel Dave Had Just Been Booted From House On Jeffrey Lane Prior To Fatal Shooting

Monday, August 3, 2020

Several witnesses said they saw 26-year-old Nathaniel Dave go for a weapon shortly before 27-year-old Tedrick Walker was gunned down on Jeffrey Lane on June 8.

Dave was recently arrested in Indianapolis, and he has been returned to the Hamilton County Jail.

Chattanooga Police had responded at 11:23 p.m.

to a report of a person shot in the 4900 block of Jeffrey Lane. They located Tedrick Walker suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. 

 The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a life-threatening injury. He later succumbed to his injuries. 

Police found two spent .380 shell casings in the roadway in front of 4922 Jeffrey Lane.

Three women said they were present at the time of the shooting. One said Dave came over to her mother's house and started a disorder. She said he was told to leave, but he refused.

She said her brother escorted Dave out of the residence. 

The witness said after Dave was outside that Tedrick Walker, who lives across the street, approached Dave and they began arguing. She said Walker hit Dave two times.

The witness said Dave then went to his 2010 Hyundai Sonata that was parked on the street and reached inside the driver side door. The female witness said when she saw he had a gun she yelled for everyone to get inside.

She said from inside the house they heard gunshots. After the shooting stopped, they found Tedrick Walker lying in the grass behind his house. Dave had left.

Witnesses said Dave was wearing a white shirt and shorts. Video from the Chattanooga Housing Authority showed a black male wearing a white shirt, shorts and white shoes go into the house on Jeffrey Lane at 11:10 p.m.

He is seen exiting the house at 11:14 p.m.

The man walks to his car and reaches inside. He is approached by another male. The man in a white shirt is then seen extending his arm. The man who had approached him is then seen running away to behind his house, where he was later found.

 

 

