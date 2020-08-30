Man, 26, In Critical Condition After Shooting Saturday Afternoon On North Hawthorne Street

A man, 26, is in critical condition after he was shot Saturday afternoon on North Hawthorne Street.

At approximately 1:39 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 1100 block of North Hawthorne Street on a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.