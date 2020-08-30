 Sunday, August 30, 2020 92.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Man, 26, In Critical Condition After Shooting Saturday Afternoon On North Hawthorne Street

Sunday, August 30, 2020
A man, 26, is in critical condition after he was shot Saturday afternoon on North Hawthorne Street.
 
At approximately 1:39 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 1100 block of North Hawthorne Street on a report of a person shot. 
 
Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with life-threatening injuries.
 
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation. 
 

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.


August 30, 2020

August 30, 2020

August 30, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


There have been no more COVID-19-related deaths in Hamilton County, the county Health Department announced on Sunday. The toll remains at 74. An additional 37 coronavirus cases were reported

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been an additional 28 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 5,604. There were 1,298 new cases as that total reached

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ASHLEY, MATTHEW T 1726 VERONA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 Age at Arrest: 35 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DRIVERS TO EXERCISE



Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths; 37 New Cases

There have been no more COVID-19-related deaths in Hamilton County, the county Health Department announced on Sunday. The toll remains at 74. An additional 37 coronavirus cases were reported in Hamilton County, bringing the new total to 7,890. Tennessee had 22 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 1,747, state Health Department officials said. There were 835 ... (click for more)

Georgia Coronavirus Cases Now At 268,972 And 5,604 Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been an additional 28 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 5,604. There were 1,298 new cases as that total reached 268,973 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 24,572, up 39 from Saturday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 860 cases, up 8; 17 deaths; 62 hospitalizations ... (click for more)

Mobs Are Getting Worse

Violent gangs spreading terror across this country are getting worse. As long as leftist mayors fearful of offending them keep making excuses for them, conditions in America won't get better only worse. In DC, the buffoon mayor essentially capitulated to the mob. After President Trump's acceptance speech, Senator Rand Paul and his wife were walking to their hotel from the

Roy Exum: ‘Yes, Please’ Vs. Stupid

Unless you have been living under a rock, you already know the storyline. Last Sunday afternoon in Kenosha, Wisconsin (about half the size of Chattanooga), a black man in an arrest-gone-awry was shot seven times in front of his kids. Was he brashly exposing a threatening knife? Still not official; but rushed to the hospital in critical condition and a full-fledged riot shockingly

Red Wolves "Ruthless" in 4-0 Blowout Over New England

Once the Chattanooga Red Wolves went up 4-0 in the final minutes of their victory over New England, coach Jimmy Obleda had one thought on his mind. Following several weeks where his offense had squandered a multitude of chances, the first-year coach had no problems with his team pouring on the goals. "We were like let's go get another one. Let's keep going, because this doesn't

UTC Volleyball To Host Georgia State On September 12

The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball will host Georgia State, a member of the Sun Belt Conference, inside Maclellan Gymnasium on Saturday, September 12 at 2:00 p.m. ET, head coach Travis Filar announced Friday afternoon. It will be the only match on the fall 2020 schedule after the Southern Conference announced options to explore league games in the spring. Due to university, local


