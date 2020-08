Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AMBOTIS, THOMAS HOUSTON

919 RETRO HUGHES RD SALE CREEK, 373739775

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

----

AVILA, ALVIN KENNETH

120B EVENINGSIDE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

----

BALL, SHARLA RACHELLE

3212 LEE HIGHWAY APT 222 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

BASLER, SHANE MICHAEL

217 WINCHESTER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374053235

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

HARASSMENT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

----

BELL, ERIC LEBRON

2304 8TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF COUNTERFEIT CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

----

BROWN, DOMINIQUE LAJUAN

3929 MANOR RD APT 209 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

----

BURCH, VICTOR VANSHEN

625 W 14TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

----

BURKHART, BRIDGET FAY

8220 HARRISON BAY RD APT B HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Humane Society

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

COSTLOW, JAMES ALLEN

1701 N CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215724

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

----

DUVALL, TIMOTHY D

307 EAST ELM AVE HANOVER, 17331

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

HADLEY, JEROME

4616 SUNFLOWER LN CHATTANOOGA, 374163057

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

----

HARDEN, CHARLES ANDREW

15230 SLABTOWN ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)----HARRIS, JOSHUA LAMAR5048 SPANN CT CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHEFT OF PROPERTYAGGRAVATED ASSAULTVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS----HAUGHTON, PHILLIP KEVIN9200 COBBLESTONE HILL DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAYPUBLIC INTOXICATION----HENDERSON, JAMES ALBERT727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 68 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT----HICKS, LARRY FREED8166 HOLLY CREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE----HIXSON, LUCIAS WILLIAM103 EAST VIEW COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE----HUGHES, JOSHUA RYAN380 PRATER RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS----JARRELL, BREANNA LYNN7101 ELMBROOK STREET HARRION, 37341Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC----JOHNSON, TAMORROW NICOLE1664 GREENDALE WAY APT133 HIXSON, 37434Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF----KEISER, JOSHUA DANIEL816 WINDY HILL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARPHERVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU----KING, JASON L3212 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULT----KRETZ, JOHNATHON G1312 ELY ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE----LITTLE, GARY STEVEN727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL LITTERINGDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION----MOBER, CAMERON AUSTIN1901 LIGHT TOWER CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE----MOORE, BROOKE MICHELLE850 PONDEROSA DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDOMESTIC ASSAULT----PERRY, DERICK ALEXANDER4100 MCCAHILL ROAD HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARREST----ROBERSON, TYASIZA NICOLE1012 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION----RUGGIERO, HANNAH KEELEY120 OILER LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT----SATTERFIELD, JENNY LYNNE33 DELORES DR FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR----SHAW, LINDSEY MARIE140 Neighbors Rd Hohenwald, 384622566Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION----SHRADER, RICKY BRANDON691 CHARBELL ST HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 4THRECKLESS DRIVINGRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDRIVING WHILE RESTRICTIONS IN EFFECT----SHRUM, PERRI MADISON1120 BUD ROAD WHIWILL, 37397Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE----SILLEMON, ROMMEL EDWARD1216 E 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374072407Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDSTOP SIGN VIOLATION----SMITH, BRANDON ALLEN603 SYLVAN DRIVE APT #A CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE----SPIKES, JAMALE LAMARHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY OF BUSINESSVIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURETHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL TRESPASSING----TEETERS, BRUCE BERNARDHOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA----TURNER, BRYAN DESHA120 OYLER LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT----WEBB, KENNETH JASON7605 DAVIDSON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED