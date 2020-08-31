Man Who Worked In Chattanooga Gets 121 Years In Federal Prison In Child Pornography Case

A man who lived in Georgia and worked in Chattanooga has been sentenced to serve 121 months in federal prison in a child pornography case.

Gerald Allen Vesco, 62, was sentenced by Judge Travis McDonough.

Vesco earlier pleaded guilty to distribution of child pornography and failure to register as a sex offender.

Authorities said in early September of last year, Vesco was caught sharing via computer depictions of minors engaging in explicit sex acts.

On Sept.

5, Vesco was a Kik user under the name bikerdad58. An undercover FBI agent was posing as one of the group.

Vesco confided that he liked boys and had had sexual contact with several young boys, including at his previous residence in Ohio.

It was also charged that he traveled from state to state without notifying authorities that he was on the sex registry.

He was convicted in October 2003 of four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and was placed on the Sexual Offender Registry.