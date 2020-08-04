 Tuesday, August 4, 2020 83.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Bible In The Schools Presents Community Gift To Hamilton County Schools

Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Local non-profit Bible in the Schools presented Hamilton County Schools with its annual community gift of over $1.7 million as reimbursement for the 2019-2020 Bible History elective program. Cathy Scott, president, along with Tom Glenn, incoming chairman of the board of directors, and board member of Bible in the Schools Mike Harrell presented the community gift to Superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson. Also present to receive the gift was School Board Chairman Joe Wingate.

Superintendent Johnson said, “Our district’s goal is to graduate students who are future-ready and prepared for success in college and career. The Bible History Program, available for students as an elective in grades 6-12, equips students to recognize the many cultural connections between an ancient text and our modern world. The Hamilton County Schools leadership team is grateful for its strong community partnership with Bible in the Schools, especially for the continued financial support from the greater Chattanooga community, whose generosity has funded the program and enriched the lives of thousands of students.”

Attendance in Bible History courses increased despite the broad array of challenges that students in Hamilton County faced this year. In spite of the difficult academic year due to the coronavirus, the economic downturn, and the tornado that impacted thousands of homes across Hamilton County, Bible History enrollment continued to climb. Data from 26 participating Hamilton County public and charter schools reported that 4,579 students (61 percent of whom are classified by the state as Title 1 or come from low-income families) persevered despite these challenges and completed a Bible History elective course in the 2019-2020 academic year. Of the 20,000 students in the county who had access to Bible History, 24 percent took and completed a course.

Mr. Glenn said, “For 99 years, Bible in the Schools has provided public school students with the free gift of Bible History elective courses at no cost to taxpayers. It is an honor to present this gift to our public schools, as it represents the generosity of so many people’s hearts across Hamilton County. We are excited about the upcoming school year as we add Bible programs at Tyner Middle Academy and East Hamilton Middle School. For the 2020-2021 academic year, Bible History courses will be offered in 28 participating schools throughout Hamilton County. Our goal is to give every middle and high school student the opportunity to study the Bible at school if they so choose.”

Ms. Scott said, “This community gift for Bible History elective courses, given through Bible in the Schools, represents a generous community that understands the enduring value that studying the Bible can have in the lives of students in our public schools. We believe Bible History is a critical component to a well-rounded education. It awakens students to the rich, cultural footprint the Bible has left in global history while offering the hope, values, and life lessons relevant to the tough issues youth face today. The Hamilton County Schools’ program continues to lead our nation with the largest concentration of public school students in any one school district studying the Bible in 28 schools. We are grateful to provide a text that enriches students with wisdom and knowledge--one that crosses all cultural, socioeconomic, and racial barriers, while still touching lives each day.”

Officials said, "These courses are an opportunity for students to have a viewpoint neutral, foundational study of one of the cornerstone texts of world history. Students who study the Bible from a historical and literary perspective become more culturally literate and better equipped to thrive and contribute to a global world."

Entering this 99th year, Bible History courses will be offered in 28 schools and will be taught by 26 highly credentialed teachers in the 2020-2021 academic year. Bible History teachers are hired by school principals and led by a full-time Bible History Program Coordinator. The organization fully funds all taxes, teacher salaries and benefits, year-round costs of teacher professional development, legal training, classroom materials, and Bible textbooks for the courses.

Bible History classes follow guidelines established by a 1980 federal court ruling, which affirmed that the teaching of for-credit Bible History electives in Hamilton County’s public middle and high schools is constitutionally permissible. The Hamilton County Bible History curricular framework is court approved and aligns with the Tennessee Department of Education’s state academic standards.

More information regarding participating schools and courses offered is available at www.bibleintheschools.com. Direct any inquiries to Caroline Case, caroline@bibleintheschools.com.


August 4, 2020

Bible In The Schools Presents Community Gift To Hamilton County Schools

August 4, 2020

Tennesseans Head To The Polls On Thursday

August 4, 2020

Christian Wooden Charged In July 27 Shooting Of Woman On Fisher Avenue


Local non-profit Bible in the Schools presented Hamilton County Schools with its annual community gift of over $1.7 million as reimbursement for the 2019-2020 Bible History elective program. ... (click for more)

Tennesseans will head to the polls across the state on Thursday to vote in the State and Federal Primary and County General election. “Election officials across the state have spent months ... (click for more)

Christian Wooden, 22, has been charged in the July 27 shooting of a female that occurred at 500 Fisher Ave. Wooden is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm. He is ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Bible In The Schools Presents Community Gift To Hamilton County Schools

Local non-profit Bible in the Schools presented Hamilton County Schools with its annual community gift of over $1.7 million as reimbursement for the 2019-2020 Bible History elective program. Cathy Scott, president, along with Tom Glenn, incoming chairman of the board of directors, and board member of Bible in the Schools Mike Harrell presented the community gift to Superintendent ... (click for more)

Tennesseans Head To The Polls On Thursday

Tennesseans will head to the polls across the state on Thursday to vote in the State and Federal Primary and County General election. “Election officials across the state have spent months preparing for this election to ensure the safety of voters and poll officials,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “I encourage voters to do their part on Election Day and follow social distancing ... (click for more)

Opinion

Leave C.E. James Monument And Park Alone - And Response (4)

The recent controversy over the monument to our town's founder, C.E. James, is more than a completely unnecessary and avoidable waste of time and possibly money - it is contrived and downright silly. Race-based restrictions on residential real estate sales weren't just common a century ago, they were universal in both the North and South. Such "red-lining" didn't start to die out ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Laughing With Jim Murray

When I was in high school, I would love it when the “Newspapers in Education” would roll around once a week. The Chattanooga Times was a real Godsend because it offered me something interesting to read during class and, man, I would pounce on the paper. I would immediately find the syndicated columnist, Jim Murray, and revel in his every word. He was - and this I believe to this ... (click for more)

Sports

Topgolf Opens Second Open-Air Concept In Chattanooga

Topgolf Entertainment Group, a global sports and entertainment company, announced its newest venue located in Chattanooga will open its doors to the public on Friday. The new venue is the second community-focused, completely open-air concept from Topgolf, featuring a technology-driven, single-level design. Topgolf Chattanooga features 36 climate-controlled hitting bays outfitted ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Red Wolves Win 1-0 In Chi Memorial Stadium Opener

The Chattanooga Red Wolves played their first home match in newly finished CHI Memorial Stadium Saturday night. The Covid-19 reduced sold out crowd was rewarded with a 1-0 win as the Red Wolves beat FC Tuscon on a Greg Hurst goal in the second half. Hurst scored in the 53th minute to give the Red Wolves a 1-0 lead. Red Wolves keeper Alex Mangels saved a FC Tuscon PK in the second ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors