Songbirds Guitar Museum And Concert Hall Is Latest Virus Victim

Songbirds, the concert hall at the Chattanooga Choo featuring an amazing guitar collection, is the latest victim of the coronavirus.

Officials said, "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the closure of Songbirds at end of business on Saturday, August 15, 2020.

"As one of Chattanooga, Tennessee’s iconic tourist attractions and live music venues, we have nurtured local and national bands, hosted countless events and benefits, and provided a safe & inclusive space for people to gather and immerse themselves in music history and culture.

"Gatherings are our business, and due to the unpredictable course & unforeseeable end of the COVID-19 pandemic, limited touring artists coming through our area, and our lease coming up for renewal in the near future, Songbirds has decided to close our doors.

"Over the last three years, we’ve been honored to host an amazing range of talent from Tommy Emmanuel to The Stanley Clarke Band to Dick Dale to Victor Wooten to John 5 to Samantha Fish to Joy Williams to The Bacon Brothers to Ana Popovic, and many more.

"Like all great music venues, it’s the amazing staff that makes the place special. You could feel their dedication and passion for music every time you went to a show or took a tour at Songbirds. We send a huge, heartfelt thanks to all of them for supporting us over the years.

"Refunds for concert tickets placed by credit card will be automatically processed over the next few days. If you’ve purchased tickets with cash at the Songbirds box office please contact us at info@songbirds.rocks to arrange your refunds. Due to the high volume of refund requests please have patience during this process. Please reach out to us at info@songbirds.rocks with any questions or concerns.

"Most of all, we appreciate the dedication and love of all the Songbirds fans who have supported us through these uncertain times. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all the good times we've had together, and for keeping us in your thoughts during this process.