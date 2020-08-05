 Wednesday, August 5, 2020 78.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Songbirds Guitar Museum And Concert Hall Is Latest Virus Victim

Wednesday, August 5, 2020
Songbirds, the concert hall at the Chattanooga Choo featuring an amazing guitar collection, is the latest victim of the coronavirus.
 
Officials said, "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the closure of Songbirds at end of business on Saturday, August 15, 2020.
 
"As one of Chattanooga, Tennessee’s iconic tourist attractions and live music venues, we have nurtured local and national bands, hosted countless events and benefits, and provided a safe & inclusive space for people to gather and immerse themselves in music history and culture.
 
"Gatherings are our business, and due to the unpredictable course & unforeseeable end of the COVID-19 pandemic, limited touring artists coming through our area, and our lease coming up for renewal in the near future, Songbirds has decided to close our doors.
 
"Over the last three years, we’ve been honored to host an amazing range of talent from Tommy Emmanuel to The Stanley Clarke Band to Dick Dale to Victor Wooten to John 5 to Samantha Fish to Joy Williams to The Bacon Brothers to Ana Popovic, and many more.
 
"Like all great music venues, it’s the amazing staff that makes the place special. You could feel their dedication and passion for music every time you went to a show or took a tour at Songbirds. We send a huge, heartfelt thanks to all of them for supporting us over the years.
 
"Refunds for concert tickets placed by credit card will be automatically processed over the next few days. If you’ve purchased tickets with cash at the Songbirds box office please contact us at info@songbirds.rocks to arrange your refunds. Due to the high volume of refund requests please have patience during this process. Please reach out to us at info@songbirds.rocks with any questions or concerns.
 
"Most of all, we appreciate the dedication and love of all the Songbirds fans who have supported us through these uncertain times. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all the good times we've had together, and for keeping us in your thoughts during this process.
 
"The Songbirds Foundation will continue doing the amazing work they’ve started in the school systems, the children’s hospitals and rehabilitative facilities, and beyond. We will be focusing all our attention and resources on advancing their mission of “delivering educational programming, preserving music history, hosting enriching events, and providing concrete resources to emerging artists.” Visit them at songbirdsfoundation.org to learn more about the life-changing programs they run and how you can help change the lives of kids through music."

Red Bank Getting Several Transportation Improvements

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Georgia Officials Report 81 More Coronavirus Deaths, 2,573 New Cases


A number of transportation improvements are getting ready to take place in Red Bank in conjunction with the Tennessee Department of Transportation. At the commission meeting Tuesday night, the ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BALDWIN, RONALD DEWEY 2342 LAKEVIEW DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 Age at Arrest: 61 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ALIAS CAPIAS ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been an additional 81 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 3,921. There were 2,573 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)



Opinion

Wisest Republicans Are Those Who Skipped Lincoln Day Dinner

Thank you to United States Senate candidate Bill Hagerty‘s spokesperson for explaining why many attendees at last Friday’s Republican fundraising dinner at the Convention Center were shipped in from other Tennessee counties. Specifically, candidate Hagerty‘s spokesperson explained that most similar events were already canceled; and that the Hamilton County fundraiser was “like ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: We’re Out Of ‘Touch’

I’ve been a “people person” for all of my life and not until this past weekend did I become aware I have been suffering badly due to “lack of touch.” A lifelong friend passed along a Daily Devotional where a gifted pastor in Massachusetts mourned the fact that – get this – she had been touched by another human being only four times in the last four months. As I paused to dwell on ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC's Sept. 3 Football Game With Western Kentucky Is Delayed

The UTC football game set at Western Kentucky on Sept. 3 will be delayed. Western Kentucky Director of Athletics Todd Stewart said, “We have had continuing discussions with Chattanooga regarding the date of our 2020 football game. Given the recent changes among many programs regarding their start date for the upcoming football season, WKU and Chattanooga have mutually agreed ... (click for more)

Topgolf Opens Second Open-Air Concept In Chattanooga

Topgolf Entertainment Group, a global sports and entertainment company, announced its newest venue located in Chattanooga will open its doors to the public on Friday. The new venue is the second community-focused, completely open-air concept from Topgolf, featuring a technology-driven, single-level design. Topgolf Chattanooga features 36 climate-controlled hitting bays outfitted ... (click for more)


