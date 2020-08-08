 Saturday, August 8, 2020 76.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Saturday, August 8, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERS, MARGARET NAOMI
407 Chapman St Athens, 373033828
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ARNOLD, TRACY DARRYL
9517 LOT A BARBEE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EVADING ARREST
---
BOATFIELD, JOHN AUTHOR
SOUTHEAST STATE PENN PIKEVILLE, 37367
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BOWERS, DEBBIE A
423 AST 16TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (FLOYED COUNTY)
---
BROKELL, JAMES LEE
307 E 8TH STAPT 28 CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
BROWN, AMIN JEREMIAH
2007 WINDSOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
---
CUBILLA, JASON ALLEN
9015 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD/ HOMELESS SODDY DASIY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
DILLARD, DEMARCUS ROASHAUNE
2610 GLENWOOD PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
ELMORE, MORGHAN JEAN
8736 HIDDEN BRANCHES ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FREEMAN, TRACY LEBRON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM
---
FULLER, KEELAN CHAD
14728 DAYTON PIKE PO BOX 656 SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)
---
GASPAR-PASQUAL, MIGUEL
1609 E 47TH ST Chattanooga, 374073215
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
---
HIGH, MARCUS ANTUANE
1029 ROCK WAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
---
HYATTE, ALICIA RASHAE
2500 POINT SOUTH RD CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
JOHNSON, SHANNON LEE
1001 S KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM OVER $1.000
---
LEAMON, TONYA GAIL
3109 EAST 30TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
LUTTRELL, BRADLEY KYLE
10021 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
---
MATHEWS, LAUREN RENEE
6413 HUNTER RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCAFEE, JOSEPH TAD
629 BARKER RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
MIDDLETON, SAMANTHA BROOKE
8996 HENSLEY ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2.500
---
MIRANDA, RODRIGO L
2416 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
MURPHY, ANNA MARIA
7209 BONNIE OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
OSBORN, RACHEL WANETTE
64 MAUDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND
---
OTTO, MICHAEL CHARLES
6245 DRY CANYON LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SEXUAL BATTERY
---
PARMENTER, DOROTHY MARIE
1523 MATHERY STREET HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 10
---
PATTON, BRYANT KIRT
2315 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PIERCE, DAVID JONATHAN
427 16 STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
ROBERSON, CHARSSLA LYNN
3218 GLEASON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
RUFFNER, STACY LEAH
109 MORNINGSIDE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SAXTON, RONALD
2520 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071134
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SHAW, LINDSEY MARIE
140 NEIGHBORS RD HOHENWALD, 38462
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SMITH, PAUL ANTHONY
HOMELESSS CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PANHANDLING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
STOUT, DEBRAH JEANETTE
7017 FAIRINGTON CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SUMMERS, CORA
7430 IGOU GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
THOMAS, HALLIE MICHELLE
8716 KEVIN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37341
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
---
TURNER, JERRY LEWIS
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WEAVER, KELVIN CHRISHONE
619 SHANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
WHITE, JANICE MECHELL
3180 SOUTH LEE HWY MCDONALD, 37352
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILKENS, ELIZABETH ANNE
330 BRANCHWOOD CR. P.O. BOX 1264 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)
---
WYATT, JEFFREY LAVON
1709 Wheeler Ave Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FORGERY
(THEFT)
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

