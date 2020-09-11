Police Blotter: Woman Given Car By Dad For Birthday, But "Friends" Drive Off In It; Neighbor's Lighted Tiki Torches Are Too Close For Comfort

A man on Harris Lane said he had paid the bond for a lady who had court in the morning. The man said he was refusing to take the woman to the store for more beer and she became irate and hit his vehicle window with a screwdriver. He said the woman had fled the area after he called police. The man did not wish to file any charges at this time due to the screwdriver only scratching the window.* * *Police were called by a woman on Mayfield Lane who said that she had stored her living will in a closet just inside her front door.She said she was not sure when she last saw it, and it could have been years ago, but within the past few days she discovered it was gone. She said she believes it may have been stolen by someone who has been in the house at some point.* * *Officers spoke with a woman on N. Concord Lane who said her father purchased her a car for her birthday. She said she had been evicted from her apartment and needed help moving, so she contacted, through Messenger, some friends in East Ridge, who she then picked up. She said the friends left in the car without her permission and she simply wants it returned. She said she didn't see her friends leave in her car, but knows they took it. The car has no tag and the woman had no VIN information. She said she had no way to obtain any information at this time and has to message on Facebook to connect with any of her contacts. She told police she will call back if she can come up with any other information.* * *A woman on Rossville Boulevard called police because she was concerned about her boyfriend. Police responded to check on the man. He said that he had been working all night and when he got off work his girlfriend picked him up and he fell asleep in the passenger seat of the car. The girlfriend drove them to Walgreens, but he appeared to be unresponsive so she called police. By the time police arrived the man was awake and appeared normal. He said that he was fine and did not need medical assistance - he was simply tired. Police spoke with him and he appeared to be in his right mind and did not appear to have any medical issues. He denied the need for medical attention.* * *Police were called to the Walmart parking lot on Gunbarrel Road for a vehicle fire. Upon arrival, police discovered a silver SUV smoking from the driver side of the vehicle, with possible flames. Police spoke with the caller who said he was walking to his vehicle when he saw heavy smoke coming from the driver door of another vehicle. The fire department arrived and extinguished the fire. As the fire department investigated the cause of the fire, officers spoke to a woman who said she was the owner of the vehicle on fire. The woman said she arrived there to work, parked and went inside. She said she was the only person inside the vehicle before parking it and, when she went inside, there was no one around her vehicle. The fire department said that her AUX cord was the cause of the fire. The fire department had to break the window to extinguish the fire, as well as make sure there were no victims trapped inside. The woman said she would call her insurance company to request a tow for her vehicle. Damage to the vehicle included fire and water damage to the driver and passenger seats, as well as center console, and broken front driver window.* * *Police spoke with a woman on Sunnyside Avenue who said that she received an email fromwhat appeared to be her boss instructing her to purchase 12 Ebay gift cards for $200 each and email the numbers back to him. The woman said she complied and purchased the gift cards using her own money. She said she then emailed photos of the backs of the gift cards with the PINs for each. She said that she later spoke with a co-worker about it and was told that she had been scammed. The woman said her employer will be filing a claim with their insurance company in hopes that they can recoup the money she spent. She says that she has no idea if or when she may be reimbursed, thus, she is the victim.* * *Police responded to a suspicious person call at a residence on N. Highland Park Avenue. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a woman who said she heard someone in her back yard and, when she went to look, her dog got out into her yard and chased away a suspicious man. The woman said a black man with short hair, wearing black jean shorts or pants, and a ripped white "wife-beater" shirt ran out of her backyard, jumped the fence and ran north down the sidewalk, before cutting behind some houses. The woman said the man was cursing and holding his right leg, while limping as heran. She said she was concerned about her dog being put to sleep for possibly biting him. Officers explained that should not be an issue as long as her dog remains within her property and doesn't injure anyone in public. The woman said she had several other instances of things like this in the past. She said she would press charges if the suspect was located. Officers patrolled the area, but were unable to locate any suspect.* * *A Wilcox Boulevard man called police and said that his neighbor was using tiki torches and the torch was close to his fence. Police arrived on the scene and observed the tiki torch flames in the neighbor's yard. The flames were not touching the fence. Police said the man calls the police veryfrequently due to him and his neighbor's past relationship.