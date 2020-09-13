 Sunday, September 13, 2020 79.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

St. Louis Man Takes His Own Life In Grundy County After I-24 Violent Crime Spree Including 2 Murders

Sunday, September 13, 2020

 A St. Louis man shot and killed himself after an I-24 crash in Grundy County on Sunday after a crime spree that included several carjackings and multiple shootings that resulted in two murders.

The gunman was identified as Dangelo Dorsey, 29.

The incident started about 9:30 a.m.

in Coffee County when Dorsey began shooting in a vehicle on I-24. One person was killed and another injured.

The TBI said Dorsey tried to get in several vehicles to flee in. He tried to get in a woman's car. When he was unable to get inside, he began shooting. He struck the woman in the hand and a nearby truck driver in the face.

Dorsey then got inside a Ford Mustang occupied by a man and woman. He forced them to drive him to their home where he got two guns and switched to a blue Toyota Rav4.

He forced the couple to go with him as hostages. At one point in Coffee County, he shot the man and dumped his body near mile marker 111 on I-24. The man died.

A chase then began at speeds up to 100 mph. Dorsey took his life after crashing the Rav4 and rolling it. He shot himself as troopers approached him and numerous onlookers in stalled traffic watched.

The female hostage was still inside the car. She was taken to a hospital.


Georgia Coronavirus Cases Increase By 1,455 And 47 More Deaths

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Kyle Facing Charges After Ex-Girlfriend Says He Strangled And Raped Her


Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been an additional 47 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 6,333. There were 1,455 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ACUFF, STEVEN WAYNE 4219 OLD WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 Age at Arrest: 53 years old Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy VIOLATION OF ... (click for more)

Charles Arthur Kyle, 32, is facing charges after his former girlfriend said he strangled and raped her in an incident on Friday. The ex-girlfriend said she had agreed to go with him to a motel ... (click for more)



Celebrating The Constitution In The Midst Of COVID-19: The Framers Paved The Way

Congress has mandated that the date of the signing of the Constitution, Sept. 17, 1787, be commemorated. Prior to COVID-19, schools, colleges, and communities would have public gatherings to celebrate Constitution Day. Similar celebrations are impossible this year, because COVID-19 has forced so many of our public institutions to operate under severe constraints. However, despite ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Her False Narrative

Three days ago in the Chattanooga Times Free Press, there appeared an opinion article written by Deborah Levine who used an incident that happened at a widely-protested Nazi rally from 81 years ago as a measure of today’s social unrest in the United States. Levine, who is Jewish, quoted one speaker who allegedly said, “We, with American ideals, demand that our government shall be ... (click for more)

CFC Scores 2 Late Goals To Upset New York Cosmos

Sometimes, all you need is a second chance. CFC discovered this during their 2-1 win against the Cosmos. Striker Darwin Lom lined up what should have been an easy penalty kick, and let it fly in the 75th minute. However, the first crowd Finley Stadium has had since November let out a collective groan when the keeper smothered it. But that frustration from 918 fans turned ... (click for more)

Red Wolves Win Thriller On Stoppage Time Goal

The Chattanooga Red Wolves beat the visiting Richmond Kickers 2-1 Saturday afternoon on a stoppage time goal by Steven Beattie assisted by Marky Hernandez. The Red Wolves found themselves down 1-0 after a Richmond goal in the 13th minute. Chattanooga tied the game at one in the 54th minute when Hernandez found Tanner Dieterich for a goal. Hernandez, who is subbed in during ... (click for more)


