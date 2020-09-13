St. Louis Man Takes His Own Life In Grundy County After I-24 Violent Crime Spree Including 2 Murders

A St. Louis man shot and killed himself after an I-24 crash in Grundy County on Sunday after a crime spree that included several carjackings and multiple shootings that resulted in two murders.

The gunman was identified as Dangelo Dorsey, 29.

The incident started about 9:30 a.m.

in Coffee County when Dorsey began shooting in a vehicle on I-24. One person was killed and another injured.

The TBI said Dorsey tried to get in several vehicles to flee in. He tried to get in a woman's car. When he was unable to get inside, he began shooting. He struck the woman in the hand and a nearby truck driver in the face.

Dorsey then got inside a Ford Mustang occupied by a man and woman. He forced them to drive him to their home where he got two guns and switched to a blue Toyota Rav4.

He forced the couple to go with him as hostages. At one point in Coffee County, he shot the man and dumped his body near mile marker 111 on I-24. The man died.

A chase then began at speeds up to 100 mph. Dorsey took his life after crashing the Rav4 and rolling it. He shot himself as troopers approached him and numerous onlookers in stalled traffic watched.

The female hostage was still inside the car. She was taken to a hospital.