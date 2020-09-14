Motorcyclist Killed And Passenger Injured In Wreck On Grubb Road Sunday Evening

A motorcyclist was killed and his passenger was injured in a wreck on Grubb Road Sunday evening.

At approximately 6:56 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 6400 block of Grubb Road. The CPD Traffic / DUI Unit responded to the scene.

A Honda motorcycle was traveling north on Grubb Road negotiating a curve in the roadway when control of the vehicle was lost. The driver, a 35-year old man, laid the bike down, traveled across the roadway and struck an oncoming vehicle in the southbound lane.

The passenger of the motorcycle, a 24-year old woman, was taken to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased on the scene.

None of the occupants of the second vehicle had reported injuries. The driver was a man, 25.

The investigation is ongoing.